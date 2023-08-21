$255,000,000 Contract Holder Jalen Hurts Just Can’t Live Without $6.90 Louisiana Hot Sauce; “We Put This on Everything”

Jalen Hurts, the QB sensation for the Philadelphia Eagles, made headlines for his recent jaw-dropping $255,000,000 contract. Despite being a multi-millionaire, Hurts has professed his obsession with a certain condiment. The man just can’t live without Louisiana hot sauce.

In a fun interview on GQ Sports around 11 months ago, Jalen Hurts admitted that going without this particular hot sauce, which costs a mere $6.90 for a 12 oz bottle, is simply a challenge for him. It seems that no matter how high he soars on the field, his taste buds always crave the fiery kick of his favorite condiment.

Eagles QB Can’t Get Enough of Louisiana Hot Sauce

The Eagles QB is in love with the Louisiana hot sauce. The way he described his affection for the condiment during the GQ Sports interview was simply hilarious. Talking about the Lousiana hot sauce, Hurts said,

“One of my big essentials – my hot sauce. Being where I’m from, I mean, we put this on everything. If it’s missing a little piece just put a little Louisiana on there. Not nothing else, I need Louisiana’s. For now, I just throw the hot sauce on whatever I can try and keep it simple.”

Hurts was also reminiscing about the culinary staples of his hometown, which included – Popeye’s fried chicken. Sharing the story with GQ, he said,

“One of my essentials would’ve been Popeye’s, and it is an essential. You know, I grew up eating a two-piece Tuesday special. Every Tuesday, you could get two pieces of chicken, a drum, and a thigh for 99 cents. Brings back so many childhood memories. But now that you know I’m taking things to the next level, in terms of my diet I don’t eat it as much, but every blue moon I gotta get me a two-piece or a three-piece with a red bean, apple pie, grape jelly, lemonade, all that”

While he acknowledged that his dietary choices have evolved because of his career, he doesn’t indulge in fried chicken that often now. However, hurts still keeps his trusty Lousiana hot sauce close.

Jalen Hurts Interrupts GQ Interview to Connect With Grandma

In the GQ Sports interview, Jalen Hurts was sharing the 10 essential things in his life. The No. 1 pick was Facetime calls with his grandmother. During the interview, a heartwarming incident occurred that highlighted how close Hurts is to his grandma. Hurts paused the interview to connect with her. Despite her grandma offering him to call back later after the interview, Hurts chose to spend a few moments with her. This is how the conversation went,

“- Hello. – What’s up? What you doing? I’m doing this thing with GQ right now. – With who? – Like GQ Magazine. I was gonna call you, but when I asked you what you was doing, you had already beat me to it. – You want me to hang up and you can call me? – Nah, we on the phone now. -But I ain’t wanna hold you too much”.

After the call, Hurts reflected on the influence his grandmother has on him. He said, “she gives me so much wisdom, so much love. She will let me know if I haven’t talked to her in a minute. She has a big heart. She’s a character. Everybody loves her, and I love her, too.”

The Jalen Hurts GQ interview provided fans with some close-quarter candid information and gave a sneak peek into his daily life. The Philadelphia Eagles QB also didn’t disappoint by giving candid responses and sharing his life essentials.