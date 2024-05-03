“I Had The Helmet On”: Patrick Mahomes Uncertain If Lionel Messi Recognized Him Amid Language Barrier

A couple of weeks ago, we saw an iconic sporting moment being created when NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes shook hands with soccer GOAT Lionel Messi in the corridors of the Arrowhead Stadium. Messi, who was at the Stadium representing Inter Miami against Mahomes’ Sporting Kansas City was wished to perform well by Chiefs QB and boy did Messi live up to Patrick’s wishes. The short yet brief interaction with the two has left an indelible mark on a lot of fans’ minds. However, we now have more information about the iconic meeting.

Patrick Mahomes recently appeared on Logan Paul’s podcast – IMPAULSIVE. The Chiefs QB straight-up admitted that he was super anxious meeting the GOAT. “I was so nervous,” said Mahomes. Patrick then divulged that because of his nervousness, he really couldn’t come up with anything other than a generic “have fun”. The QB’s confusion to think something special worked as Lionel Messi lived up to Mahomes’ advice the latter takes full credit for that.

“I was hoping it happened naturally. So l’m just like walking down the hall and they’re walking in a tight hallway, so I’m just like he’s going to warm up, l’m like what are you supposed to say? l’m like I thought it was good advice, have fun out there… There’s a little bit of a language barrier language. [Regardless], he had a goal and assist, so I feel like he had a great time, he had he had fun. It’s all on me, he listened what to do.”

When asked if Messi knew him before, Patrick showed his real side and admitted that maybe someone must have tipped off Messi who he is. “If someone told him, I don’t know. If he maybe recognized me like after the [meeting],” wondered Mahomes. However, Logan dismissed Mahomes’ doubts and said that athletes of Messi’s stature keep a close eye on what’s happening around them. Messi surely must have seen Patrick in the Super Bowl, said the host.

This prompted a witty response from Mahomes who doubts Messi could have recognized him from the Super Bowl as he had the helmet on. Hence he suggested that he should be wearing his entire uniform next time when meeting Messi.“I had the helmet on so l don’t know like maybe I should have worn my uniform next time really to know who I am. I’m fully dressed make sure he knows yeah,” said Mahomes with utmost humility and wit.

After reminiscing about the meeting with Messi, Patrick Mahomes was put in the spot when he was asked the dreaded question by Logan Paul & Co.

Patrick Mahomes Gives His Two Cents On The Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT Debate

For any athlete, picking a player from the GOAT debate between Messi & Ronaldo is a sure-shot method to invite trolls from soccer fans. Patrick instantly let his trepidation be known after being asked the question. “You’re going to get me like canceled by half the Generation,” cheekily said Mahomes.

He then gave his take on the soccer GOAT debate which was as generic and as widely accepted as possible. The Chiefs QB believed that Cristiano Ronaldo was more of a well-built athlete and striker while Messi is a talent with immense skills in dribbling. “I would say Ronaldo may be a better athlete and a better Striker. Messi may be more skilled, that would be a fair assessment,” opined Mahomes.

While Patrick’s assessment was rightly called out as a “Wikipedia answer” by fellow guest iShowSpeed, it is also what’s the truth. GOAT debates in cases like Messi vs Ronaldo always point out subjectivity. It’s hard to point out what’s best as both the skill sets that CR7 and LM10 are masters at important needs. Hence it all boils down to what an individual prefers in his metric of GOAT.