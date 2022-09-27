“Colin Kaepernick never disrespected the American flag as much as Donald Trump”: Bill Maher launches another scathing attack against the former US President

Bill Maher yet again lashed out at Donald Trump claiming that he caused much more disrespect to the flag than Colin Kaepernick ever could.

Colin Kaepernick became a household name in America for a variety of reasons, one of which was his NFL stint. He was roped in by the San Francisco 49ers back in 2011.

After serving as Alex Smith’s backup in his rookie year, he got the opportunity to showcase his talent during the 2012 season. Instantly, Kaepernick was able to impress fans and experts and steadily, he established himself in the unit as the ‘go to’ quarterback.

In fact, Colin played a huge role in guiding the 49ers to the Super Bowl during the 2012 season where they were defeated by the Ravens. He then signed a six-year $126 million extension deal with the San Francisco-based franchise.

However recurring injuries affected his numbers greatly but things really went south when he decided to a kneel while the national anthem was on during a preseason game.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way,” Colin had famously said in a post-game interview.

Bill Maher reckons Donald Trump has caused more damage to the flag than Colin Kaepernick ever could

Colin’s action attracted contrasting reactions and even till today, people stand extremely divided on whether or not he should have taken a knee. Among the ones who openly claimed that Colin disrespected the American flag was former US President Donald Trump.

Recently, Bill Maher, in an episode of ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’ reflected on how Trump’s actions actually caused more disrespect to the flag than Colin’s kneeling action ever could.

Bill reprimanded the Republicans for supporting a man who tried pulling off a coup. “Elections only count when you win them, that’s what America is to you now?”

“That shows more disrespect to the flag than any football player ever could,” he added. Maher went on to criticize the Republicans even more, asking them what exactly they like about America, “its certainly not democracy,” he stated.

As far as Kaepernick is concerned, he has been trying hard to make his way back into the league but not many teams have really shown interest in giving him a second chance.

