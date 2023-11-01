Derek Carr Can’t Stop Praising Stephen Curry for Gifting Signed Shoes to His Adorable Kids; “This Dad Says Thank You”

The worlds of NFL and NBA came together once again for a wholesome moment. Four-time Pro Bowler QB for the Saints, Derek Carr recently took to social media to share how his two kids celebrated the recent victory against the Colts by attending the Warriors vs Pelicans matchup. Celebration or not, the two brothers had an amazing night, even receiving a special gift from NBA superstar Stephen Curry.

This video was initially shared on Carr’s Instagram story, where Deker Luke (6), and Dallas Mason (9) can be seen with beaming smiles, thanking Stephen Curry for the special gift. Known for their loyalty to the Pelicans, the brothers were still delighted with the pair of shoes from the Warriors’ point guard. In the video, Mason and Deker expressed their thanks to the four-time NBA champ and even exclaimed a resounding cheer.

Derek Carr also shared a set of pictures on his Instagram page, thanking every party involved who made the night special for his kids. While shouting out the Pelicans, the NFL star also extended his thanks to Larry Nance, Jr. and CJ McCollum, who made the kids’ night very memorable. Notably, the Carr’s boys can be seen donning McCollum’s no. 3 jerseys in the pictures, and even threw hoops with the point guard in a video. Moreover, the star QB also thanked Steph in the post for gifting them the shoes.

While Steph brought joy to the kids’ night, it’s worth noting how the NFL star never shies away from brightening other’s days as well.

Derek Carr Gifts 6000 Pairs of Shoes to Health Workers

During his time with the Raiders, the star quarterback teamed up with the footwear brand OOFOS and generously donated 6000 shoes to Valley Children’s Hospital. According to an article by GV Wire, the footwear was solely designed for people like healthcare workers or high-performance athletes, who spend long hours on their feet.

Designed to help reduce irritation, these shoes helped a total of 3700 staff members and 700 providers for the hospital. Carr personally adores these shoes and has been using them for years to aid in post-workout recovery. These pairs are reportedly priced between $60 to $180. The Vice president and Assistant Chief People Officer, Kelly Beall, expressed her gratitude to the NFL star and the footwear brand for this collaboration.

“Our teams give their all for the children of this region and it is wonderful to have others acknowledge that,” Beall said. “We thank Derek and OOFOS for this generous gift.”

The proud dad certainly deserves all the love in the world for these heartwarming philanthropic efforts and will likely continue to give back to the community in the future. Did you catch the Pelicans vs Warriors game? How was it?