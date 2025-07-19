2x Super Bowl Champion Believes Browns Fans Will Start Booing if Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett Start Over Shedeur Sanders

The dead time of the NFL calendar has finally come to a close, with rookies across the league reporting for training camp duty this weekend. Cleveland Browns rookies reported on Friday, July 18. Let the QB battle rage on!

While Shedeur Sanders is the biggest name among the four QBs vying for supremacy in Cleveland, he has fallen behind a bit, at least according to oddsmakers. Back in May, he had the second-shortest odds behind Joe Flacco to be the Browns’ Week 1 starter. Now, he’s way back in fourth, just like his spot on the depth chart. But there’s still plenty of time for the youngster to climb.

And there’s no doubt that of the four, Sanders is probably the one who would get Browns fans the most excited. He’s certainly the one that two-time Super Bowl champion cornerback Asante Samuel wants to see. And the two-time NFL interceptions king believes Browns fans will feel the same way. So much so that he thinks they could even boo Flacco or Kenny Pickett if they get the nod ahead of Shedeur.

“Imagine the stadium booing Flacco and Kenny Pickett because they want to see Shedeur Sanders at quarterback. Can ya’ll imagine that?… If Flacco or Pickett don’t produce, you can guarantee fans will start chanting Shedeur Sanders. ‘We want Shedeur, we want Shedeur!'” Samuel professed.

🔥 Shedeur QB1. Asante Samuel Talks #12 & Browns Fans "People want to see him play. Imagine the stadium booing Flacco & Pickett because they want #12. If they don't produce, you can guarantee fans will start chanting we want Shedeur" 📽️ @pick_six22 https://t.co/jqaMUjI3wa pic.twitter.com/Sfo0dLSHhN — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) July 19, 2025

As one of the podcast hosts pointed out, Sanders had the No. 1 selling jersey from this year’s draft, despite being selected in the fifth round. That proves there’s already a lot of support for him. Samuel also stressed that Sanders must be prepared when his name is called, because expectations “will be so high.”

“The Cleveland Browns better not let it get to the point where the fans are chanting they want Shedeur Sanders and booing the quarterback that they choose to start over Shedeur Sanders. The Cleveland Browns cannot let that happen. Shedeur will have to be ready. Because when he’s called in to play, expectations will be so high.”

Sanders is definitely ingratiating himself with the city. The 23-year-old helped organize and host the Garden Valley Fun Fest at the Rainbow Terrace Apartments on July 16. This event was created in response to a major explosion and fire that displaced 40 residents and killed one man at an East Cleveland apartment complex last month.

“I just wanted a day for everybody to get out here and have some type of enjoyment, excitement, bring just the family atmosphere back.”

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders is out at the Garden Valley Fun Fest, an event organized to unite the community after an explosion and fire at Rainbow Terrace Apartments last month displaced over 40 residents. There’s food trucks, free hair cuts and more activities at the event pic.twitter.com/7V1VGweVuc — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 16, 2025

Shedeur Sanders is a quality player, and he’s showing that he knows how to bring people together with that community event. He’s talented, he’s got a great pedigree, he’s exciting, he’s young, he’s likable, and he clearly cares about the Cleveland community. Why not give him a shot?