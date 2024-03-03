“He Is Literally Screaming”: Fans Note How Xavier Worthy’s Twitter Activity Points Towards a Patrick Mahomes Union if Kansas City Comes Onboard

Following Xavier Worthy’s mesmerizing dash at the 2024 NFL Combine, fans are excited for the wide receiver to potentially join the Kansas City Chiefs and boost their offense with Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs already had a successful cost-effective wide receiver strategy last season, which makes Worthy a promising choice in the upcoming NFL Draft. Now, the fans are filled with excitement, anticipating the Mahomes-Worthy partnership.

The speculations became even more intense when Xavier Worthy liked Patrick Mahomes’ tweet praising his 4.21 40-yard dash. On the other hand, Mahomes also showed interest in a tweet, discussing Worthy’s potential fit in the team’s offense. Two users on X (formerly Twitter) shared screenshots of the respective likes, which prompted a fan to react, “a match made in heaven.”

Xavier might have to bulk up a bit, but his explosive playing style can be seen through multiple 20+ yard catches last season.

The Kansas City Chiefs can see him as a possible successor to Marquez Valdes-Scantling in a key role. His potential contribution is indeed ‘worth’ the buzz created for the speculation.

The 6-foot-1, 164-pound wide receiver had standout numbers with the Longhorns. He tallied 21 touchdowns in two years with 122 catches for 1,741 receiving yards. He also successfully returned 15 punts for 146 yards.

Fans React to the Possibility of Xavier Worthy Joining Hands With Patrick Mahomes

Fans are very vocal about Xavier Worthy’s potential fit with the Kansas City Chiefs. One enthusiast expressed that the former Longhorns star seems destined to be a Chiefs player. Another fan humorously noted that any wide receiver in the draft would likely be eager to join the Chiefs, with “obvious” aspirations for a Super Bowl in their rookie season.

Overall, Kansas fans are showing a deep interest in draft prospects wanting to be part of the Chiefs when they gear up for a three-peat. However, there were plenty of fans who knew that the possibility of the Chiefs landing the wide receiver after his Combine performance was quite bleak.

The Kansas City Chiefs are, in any case, navigating a roster overhaul. The recent unexpected release of Marquez Valdes-Scantling has also left the WR group thin. Kadarius Toney has received backlash for his costly errors. Rookie Rashee Rice has shown promise but has some restrictions. Skyy Moore and Justin Watson haven’t had that much of an impact throughout the season.

All that leaves Travis Kelce heavily relied upon in the passing game. Moreover, the opponents have also started analyzing this tactic, placing a double team on him. Bagging Xavier Worthy will be tough, but surely, general manager Brett Veach will leave no stone unturned for him.