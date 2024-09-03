mobile app bar

2x Super Bowl Champion Throws Shades At Kyler Murray Calling His NFL Career

Anushree Gupta
Published

2x Super Bowl Champion Throws Shades At Kyler Murray Calling His NFL Career

Feb 9, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Former running back LeSean McCoy arrives before the Legends NFL Party. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray’s high school career was remarkable, with an unbeaten record and many feathers to his cap. He proudly highlighted his achievements, including a perfect 43-0 record in high school, a Heisman Trophy win, and being drafted No. 1 overall in the NFL. He also noted his dual-sport abilities, and his selection as a No. 9 overall in MLB, which earned him a unique place in sports history. However, LeSean McCoy is not much of a Murray fan despite his high-profile achievements from the past.

LeSean McCoy, a former NFL star, voiced his criticism on Instagram as Murray reminisced about his high school career. The two-time Super Bowl champion downplayed Murray’s career accomplishments with a blunt comment, writing,

“lol and what has that gotten u??? Mid NFL career???” 

While Murray himself understood that people would come up with an ‘Oh, it’s high school,’ that’s cool’ reaction, McCoy truly woke up and chose to be brutal. However, Murray is still proud, as he thinks being the only one to have such accolades on his resume makes it pretty special.

To think of it though, McCoy’s comment reflects frustration with Murray’s inability to sustain high performance in the NFL, despite his impressive early career and high school dominance.

Kyler Murray is still waiting for his NFL breakout

Kyler Murray’s high school career was a spectacle—an unbeaten record and a series of accolades that had everyone talking. Entering the NFL, while Murray had a standout rookie season and earned Pro Bowl honors in his second and third years, his performance has been inconsistent recently.

The anticipation remains high for Murray to deliver on the potential he showed in his formative years. Many supporters are still hopeful for the breakthrough that will match his early promise and justify the hype that surrounded him, and the list now includes McCoy for sure.

Some fans still think that McCoy went a little too far with his one.

Injuries have hampered his last two seasons, including a torn ACL that limited his appearances and contributed to the Cardinals’ disappointing records. In the 2023-24 season, Murray threw for 1,799 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions in just eight games, with the team finishing 3-5 in totality.

Fans have been vocal about Murray’s performance. While they reminisce about his incredible high school achievements, there has been a growing sentiment of impatience and urgency to take on the NFL field once again. McCoy, as a Pro Bowler six times and twice a First Team All-Pro, sees right through Murray’s mediocrity at this point, clearly wanting him to step up his game in the NFL.

Anushree Gupta

Anushree Gupta

Anushree Gupta is an NFL sports journalist for The SportsRush. She has been deeply immersed in American football for over a year. Her passion for football led her to transition into sports journalism. Previously a freelancer, she contributed her writing skills to various sports, including golf, basketball, and baseball. In 2023, she joined the Sportsrush NFL Division, channeling her enthusiasm into covering NFL news. She has authored over 900 articles and developed a deep connection with the sport.

