2x Super Bowl Champion Throws Shades At Kyler Murray Calling His NFL Career

Kyler Murray’s high school career was remarkable, with an unbeaten record and many feathers to his cap. He proudly highlighted his achievements, including a perfect 43-0 record in high school, a Heisman Trophy win, and being drafted No. 1 overall in the NFL. He also noted his dual-sport abilities, and his selection as a No. 9 overall in MLB, which earned him a unique place in sports history. However, LeSean McCoy is not much of a Murray fan despite his high-profile achievements from the past.

LeSean McCoy, a former NFL star, voiced his criticism on Instagram as Murray reminisced about his high school career. The two-time Super Bowl champion downplayed Murray’s career accomplishments with a blunt comment, writing,

“lol and what has that gotten u??? Mid NFL career???”

DAMN… Shady McCoy HATING on #Cardinals Kyler Murray on IG Kyler talked about his success in high school, Shady responded, “lol and what has that gotten u? MID NFL CAREER???” (h/t @K1xMHJ) pic.twitter.com/tKy7KQmNlG — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 2, 2024

While Murray himself understood that people would come up with an ‘Oh, it’s high school,’ that’s cool’ reaction, McCoy truly woke up and chose to be brutal. However, Murray is still proud, as he thinks being the only one to have such accolades on his resume makes it pretty special.

To think of it though, McCoy’s comment reflects frustration with Murray’s inability to sustain high performance in the NFL, despite his impressive early career and high school dominance.

Kyler Murray is still waiting for his NFL breakout

Kyler Murray’s high school career was a spectacle—an unbeaten record and a series of accolades that had everyone talking. Entering the NFL, while Murray had a standout rookie season and earned Pro Bowl honors in his second and third years, his performance has been inconsistent recently.

The anticipation remains high for Murray to deliver on the potential he showed in his formative years. Many supporters are still hopeful for the breakthrough that will match his early promise and justify the hype that surrounded him, and the list now includes McCoy for sure.

Same guy who got traded for “kiko alonso” btw — R2T☘️‍ (@_Reece2Turnt_) September 2, 2024

Kyler Murray will take care of business this year! — The AZ sports fan! (@TheAZsportsfan1) September 2, 2024

I mean he’s not wrong atp, but also the team around Kyler has been horrible — Barkley Super Bowl LIX MVP (0-0) (@BarkleysBurner_) September 2, 2024

Some fans still think that McCoy went a little too far with his one.

It’s time we stop asking Shady his opinion. — Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) September 2, 2024

Shady hasn’t had a good take in years — Sooners Insider (@SoonersInsider) September 2, 2024

Injuries have hampered his last two seasons, including a torn ACL that limited his appearances and contributed to the Cardinals’ disappointing records. In the 2023-24 season, Murray threw for 1,799 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions in just eight games, with the team finishing 3-5 in totality.

Fans have been vocal about Murray’s performance. While they reminisce about his incredible high school achievements, there has been a growing sentiment of impatience and urgency to take on the NFL field once again. McCoy, as a Pro Bowler six times and twice a First Team All-Pro, sees right through Murray’s mediocrity at this point, clearly wanting him to step up his game in the NFL.