“I Was the Greatest Player in the World”: Ryan Clark Believes He Was the GOAT of Danny Ball

Ryan Clark is one of the most underappreciated safeties in NFL history. He was a very good player who overcame a near-death experience and eventually helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win a Super Bowl. That’s quite a turnaround. But did you know that football wasn’t always his best sport?

Advertisement

Despite achieving the ultimate success in football and hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, Clark had another sport he excelled at. And we guarantee you’ve never heard of it. It’s called Danny Ball.

You might ask, “What is Danny Ball?” To that, we have an immediate answer. It’s simple, really. Here’s how Clark described it:

“It’s 2 on 2 volleyball, in the sand, with a 10-pound medicine ball. And you throw it. You can’t pass to each other,” Clark said on the Green Light Pod.

Sounds pretty easy, right? No, it’s actually a very tough sport to play. Running around, tossing a medicine ball, and catching it sounds like a week of sore legs and arms afterward.

The reason Clark brought up the sport is that he was exceptionally good at it during his heyday. And not just kind of good. Clark was incredibly talented, and nobody could beat him. So much so that he called himself the GOAT.

“At one point in my life, Chris, I was the greatest player in the world. I was the best Danny Ball player in the world. They called me Kobe Bryant. Okay, I called myself Kobe Bryant. Hey, but it caught on. But I was really good at it,” Clark said.

Self-proclaimed nicknames are always hard to buy into, and this feels no different here. It feels a bit cocky to nickname yourself “Kobe,” just because you’re the best at Danny Ball. Maybe it does take Kobe-like skills to succeed at the game, but it’s better to let others give you a natural nickname rather than naming yourself after one of the GOATs in NBA history. Still, it was a funny revelation nonetheless.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Light with Chris Long (@greenlightpod)

It turns out that Clark was later humbled when making a comeback to the sport. He revealed that while playing recently against current NFL player Nick Cross, who plays for the Indianapolis Colts, Clark decided he didn’t need to stretch before the match. But at 45, he would soon regret that decision.

“First throw, I thought my calves were going to pop.”

Luckily, Clark didn’t sustain any severe injuries. But he did feel one of his calves go while trying to make a play later in the match. Now, Clark says he feels a bit stupid getting injured at his age.

In the end, the former safety went home injured, but at least he can always say he used to be the best at the sport. And honestly, being able to play and hold your own against a current NFL player is pretty impressive. Just try to take it easy next time, Ryan.