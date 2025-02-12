Super-Agent Leigh Steinberg Explains Why He Advised Patrick Mahomes to Avoid Endorsements in His First 2 Years

Deemed the “Godfather of Sports Agents,” Leigh Steinberg has represented more than 300 professional athletes, across various sports and professional levels, throughout his 50-year career. Having generated more than $4 billion dollars in contracts, he has represented eight players who were drafted with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft, a league record.

Now working on behalf of the face of football in Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, Steinberg played a large role in developing the signal caller’s marketability. In a sit-down interview with Cam Newton, the philanthropist shared some insider information, particularly about his strategy towards knowing when and how to select the right endorsements.

In noting how NIL has changed the game, Steinberg explained that his approach towards Mahomes’ potential dealings, while ideal at the time, is no longer suitable in today’s market.

“I thought it’d be a good idea to not do any endorsements his first couple of years. Prove himself out on the field and then do them. Now, that’s out the door when agents turn 15.”

Considering that one of the biggest talking points surrounding the most recent College Football Playoffs National Championship was the fact that it’s winner, the Ohio State Buckeyes, spent a whopping $20 million dollars on their roster, it’s safe to say that the NIL era has debased any all and traditional forms of player payment.

Newfound head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, Bill Belichick, reflected this sentiment during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Inadvertently supporting Steinberg’s claims, Belichick noted that the college recruitment process is “…pretty similar to what we have in the NFL.”

As more and more money continues to pour into football, at every level, it is all but guaranteed to result in younger athletes will receive an ever-expanding list of financial opportunities like what Mahomes got after joining the Chiefs in 2017.

A look at Patrick Mahomes’ major endorsements

With a 10-year contract valued at $450 million dollars, Mahomes is the league’s premiere money man. The three-time Super Bowl champion has inked numerous deals in recent years, with his initial deal coming from Adidas in 2017.

Presumably following the advice of Steinberg, the Texas Tech product saw an immediate uptick in business in 2019. Mahomes developed a partnership with four separate companies that year, ranging from State Farm Insurance to Oakley and the Head & Shoulders brand. Mahomes currently holds nearly 20 deals with various brands and agencies.

Steinberg also mentioned that he had a hand in the founding the 15 and Mahomies Foundation. Explaining that, while he is focused on getting his representatives paid, he also has an obligation to make sure that they are responsible for their influence.

“Can I encourage this person to be a role model?… Set up a charitable foundation… Such as 15 and the Mahomies, which helped kids. It’s setting up athletes for a second career.”

Through keeping his priorities in order, Steinberg understands that there is much more to it than touchdown passes and paychecks. Attempting to leave a lasting impact on the world through his representatives and resources, the legendary sports agent has undoubtedly altered both the business dealings of football and communities throughout America.