Deion Sanders Just Can’t Understand Why There is so Much Hate in This Damn World

Deion Sander‘s debut season with the Buffaloes did not go as expected at all. In fact, they only did marginally better than last season. Sanders’s big presence couldn’t do much to mitigate the damage. Being on a platform as big as he is on, the hate was bound to come.

However, Coach Prime doesn’t understand why there’s so much hatred in the world. Surely meaning all the hate that’s been directed toward him since the Buffaloes went down in the season, winning only 4 games, Deion made an appearance on Well Off Media to speak his thoughts.

While getting a haircut in his estate, Sanders reflected on the hate that’s been directed towards him over the past few weeks saying,

“Why is there so much hate in this world… Like what happened to you that you can be hateful …It always baffles me of how much hate there is…Why you despise someone you don’t know…”

He further talked about the hate on social media, wondering out loud why someone would say hateful things about someone they don’t even know, and be okay with their name being behind that as he said,

“I always wonder what makes a person go on social media and type up something hateful to somebody they don’t know…You know how much hate you got to have in your heart to put your name behind that”

On being promoted by the person cutting his hair that unsuccessful or not rich people are usually more hateful, Coach Prime defined what it truly means to be successful, and it’s not about money.

Coach Prime Reflects on Success and Peace

Continuing his ruminations on hate, success, and money, Prime Time talked about the difference between having money and having peace. He said that people might get rich, but money can’t buy peace of mind. The Buffaloes HC defined successful people as those who are aligned with their purpose, passion, and peace in life. Rich people, on the other hand, are simply those with money, and he highlights that having money doesn’t necessarily make one successful or happy.

Describing how he feels loved by his family, Prime said that he’s found peace in his life and that no successful person that he’s ever met is hateful. “People at peace with love in their hearts they have no room for hate cuz I honestly I want to see all y’all win…Does money have to make you happy though, money makes you more who than you really are,” the coach summarized his thoughts on money and success.