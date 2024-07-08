2x Super Bowl Winner Attests Lamar Jackson had to “Fight” for His Contract With Baltimore Ravens

Oct 1, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks on the field at halftime of a game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Former NFL running back and current FS1 ‘Speak’ panelist LeSean McCoy cannot understand the unfair criticism that Lamar Jackson is getting from so-called NFL analysts. It’s as if he must do more to prove that he’s among the best quarterbacks in the league.

The analyst believes that Jackson is unfairly criticized, while other quarterbacks are offered a lot of grace and excuses are given for them, calling out those who still dismiss Jackson even if he is already a two-time NFL MVP. McCoy added that Jackson has made the Baltimore Ravens relevant, and still had to fight tooth and nail for his second extension.

“MVP Lamar Jackson, right? How hard did you have to fight for your contract? Not your third or fourth contract, your second!”

For full disclosure, the former Louisville standout did turn down a contract extension offered by the Ravens during the 2022 offseason. Aside from betting on himself, he can make that decision without delay because he doesn’t have an agent.

“They don’t keep the same type of attitude with Lamar like they do with other quarterbacks.”@CutOnDime25 believes Lamar Jackson is unfairly criticized pic.twitter.com/l0uI73IEkL — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) July 4, 2024

However, the Ravens renegotiated by offering Jackson a non-exclusive franchise tag, allowing him to seek a contract with other NFL teams that Baltimore could match. To the Ravens’ point, Jackson became injury-prone after coming off consecutive seasons of playing only 12 regular-season games.

Jackson requested a trade after the Ravens did not satisfy his terms, and no NFL team dared to ask about his availability. Finally, after a dance for over a month, both parties agreed to a five-year, $260 million contract.

While he won his second NFL MVP award, Jackson’s naysayers pointed out his loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. However, McCoy defended Jackson by asking who hadn’t lost to Mahomes in the postseason.

Further, McCoy gave the example of Peyton Manning and pointed out critics were gracious to the Broncos legend even if he didn’t win a playoff game in his first five NFL seasons.

McCoy Compares Jackson to Pre-Super Bowl Peyton Manning

For now, five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning has had a better career than Jackson, but they were far more lenient with him during his first five seasons. However, according to him, analysts have the reverse attitude toward Jackson and keep pointing out his postseason failures.

Manning won his first playoff game in 2003, his sixth year in the league. Meanwhile, Jackson has two playoff wins out of six games in six seasons.

Coincidentally, Manning also had a 2-4 playoff record after six NFL seasons and won his first MVP in his sixth year with the Indianapolis Colts. Lamar Jackson, on the other hand, was the MVP in his second season after becoming the second quarterback in league history to rush for over 1,000 yards.

McCoy also brought Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield into the conversation. Jackson and Mayfield are both Heisman Trophy winners, with Jackson winning the year before Mayfield (2017) did. But despite Mayfield’s inability to constantly lead the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs, analysts have tempered criticism for the former first-overall pick.

The duality in looking at the quarterback’s performance, especially with Lamar Jackson, had McCoy riled up. But as another season starts, the two-time All-Pro quarterback has another opportunity to make his supporters like McCoy proud.