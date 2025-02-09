mobile app bar

“Something Just Isn’t Right”: Deion Sanders Voices Strong Opinion on Lamar Jackson Being Snubbed for NFL MVP and OPOY Awards

Sauvik Banerjee
Published

Lamar Jackson, Deion Sanders, Josh Allen

Lamar Jackson(left), Deion Sanders(center), Josh Allen(right); Credit: USA TODAY Sports

After a long-standing debate between the fanbases of Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, the Associated Press crowned the Bills QB as the NFL MVP. Not only that, but they also awarded Saquon Barkley the Offensive Player of the Year, officially snubbing the Ravens QB from both awards, despite boasting league-leading stats. And that left Deion Sanders baffled.

Prime took some time to attend a special episode of NightCap in New Orleans ahead of the Super Bowl. The Cowboys legend claimed he walked out of the NFL Honors ceremony midway to join the show with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, unaware that Josh Allen had been awarded the MVP. He was apparently pulling for Jackson.

So, when Shannon broke the news to him on stage, Deion was left speechless. “Who?” Prime asked, before pretending to walk off the stage in utter disbelief. The audience erupted in laughter at the hilarious way Deion expressed himself.

“They got Lamar out of both trophies? They got him out of the Offensive Player of the Year and the MVP?” Deion asked upon returning to his seat. “They got to stop this, man.”

That said, Deion acknowledged Josh Allen as a great player. He even joked that fans should leave him alone since “he wears my shoes every game.” Prime stated that he doesn’t have anything negative about the Bills QB, but believes Lamar’s snubbing from both awards was undeserved.

Shannon then went on to question how Lamar, who was voted First-Team All-Pro, failed to garner more votes for MVP against Josh Allen, who was voted Second-Team All-Pro for 2024.

Citing a similar situation, Deion unexpectedly brought up the case of his son Shedeur Sanders, who finished eighth in the Heisman rankings despite having a successful, league-leading season just a few weeks ago.

“I know somebody that had better statistics than everybody but one person as a quarterback. And he won the Johnny Unitas Award, but he finished eighth in the Heisman. How does that happen? Oh my bad, he’s my son.”

Later in the conversation, Shannon asked Deion whether he would accept Josh as the MVP if he was voted First-Team All-Pro.

“No,” Deion replied. “But he should have won the Offensive MVP (mistaken for OPOY).” When asked what he thinks of the whole situation, Prime said, “Something just isn’t right.”

With that being said, Lamar certainly deserved an accolade for his phenomenal season, but at the same time, Josh Allen’s season was very much deserving of an MVP. Meanwhile, Saquon’s impact on the Eagles’ offense was nothing short of OPOY-worthy.

