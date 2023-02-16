NFL Coaching Hires 2023: Final Landing Spots For Sean Payton, DeMeco Ryans, Frank Reich & Others

Feb 2, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans head coach Demeco Ryans (center) holds a jersey while posing for a photo with owner Cal McNair (left) and general manager Nick Caserio (right) during the introductory press conference at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL coaching hires for 2023 are officially finalized. After another round of coaching carousel, we finally know where all the big names are landing for the next season.

Every year there will be coaches that get fired around the league. It’s part of the business. Teams sign coaches hoping to change a team’s culture and dynamic, but sometimes, things don’t work out well.

Take the Denver Broncos this year, for example. Nathaniel Hackett was fired after just one year with the team. He was brought in after Vic Fangio had disappointing results and was given the prime opportunity to coach a Broncos team that had seemingly found their franchise quarterback in Russell Wilson.

However, he did miserably. The Broncos’ offense was one of the worst in the league. Their offense steadily improved after firing Hackett midway through the year, and now, they hope they’ve found their guy.

Russell Wilson the last 2 weeks

(Without Nathaniel Hackett) 502 yards

6 TDs

2 INTs (1 tipped)

Revenge SZN is gonna be sweet next year pic.twitter.com/ey19yKtVNq — Michael 🇲🇽 (@RespectMyCos) January 9, 2023

NFL Coaching Hires Around the League:

1. Denver Broncos – Sean Payton

Payton was seen as the best candidate out there for coaching vacancies, and the Broncos made sure to get their guy. Of course, it did cost them quite a bit as they had to trade their 2023 first-rounder (No. 30 overall) and a 2024 second for him and a 2024 third.

However, given Payton’s track record and the way he’s been speaking of what culture he’ll bring to the team, the cost may very well be worth the gains.

2. Houston Texans – DeMeco Ryans

After Payton, there was one more big name floating around, and that was DeMeco Ryans. Ryans comes from the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree, and we’ve already seen how successful that group is with Robert Saleh, Mike LaFleur, and Mike McDaniel.

The Texans desperately need a culture-redefining coach, and Ryans can be that guy. He’s tasked with a hefty rebuild, but he’s also armed with the 2nd overall and 12th overall picks in this NFL draft and the 6th most cap space to work with.

DeMeco Ryans arriving to the #Texans with his family ❤pic.twitter.com/i1CsJ3VuSE — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 3, 2023

3. Carolina Panthers – Frank Reich

Frank Reich had a successful enough run with the Philadelphia Eagles to warrant some attention this offseason, even if his Colts tenure didn’t go as well as he’d have hoped.

Reich will bring a fiery attitude to a Panthers team that’s lacking a strong identity. He does face an uphill battle, but the Panther team is young and has weapons.

4. Arizona Cardinals – Jonathan Gannon

5. Indianapolis Colts – Shane Steichen

