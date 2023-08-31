3 Months After Taking a Knee, Colin Kaepernick Had Put His $2,900,000 San Jose Mansion Up for Sale

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who famously took a knee back in 2016 during a preseason game in a bid to protest against police brutality and racism, had actually decided to put his San Jose Mansion for sale, just 3 months after the incident transpired.

Kaepernick, who is still trying hard to make his way back into the NFL, had listed his mansion for a whopping $2,900,000 after his gesture had ignited an absolute war on different social media platforms. However, to Kaepernick’s delight, the house was eventually sold for a better price.

Colin Kaepernick’s San Jose Home Was Sold For Over $3,000,000

Colin Kaepernick’s old abode, which was constructed in 1999, features four beds, five and a half baths and is spread across an area of 4,569 square feet. The house also features special amenities like a Game of Thrones door and a chandelier. The San Jose property was eventually listed at a price of $2,895,000.

However, what comes as a bigger surprise is that the property fetched more than the asking price. The not so humble abode was eventually sold for a whopping $3,075,000, per SF.Curbed. A $300,000 renovation was also done to the place which played a major role in spiking the price of the house.

Soon after that, Kaepernick bought a $3.2 million, 1,733-square-foot condo at One York Street in New York. During that time, Colin’s contract with the San Francisco 49ers came to an end post which, he became a free agent. Apparently, Colin is still hunting for a chance to come back to the NFL.

Colin Kaepernick is Still Working Hard to Make a Comeback in the NFL

Colin Kaepernick, speaking with USA Today a month ago, said that he’s still working every day to make a comeback into the NFL. He stated that he is hopeful he will be evaluated based on his merit and his political involvement will not be taken into consideration.

“I still train for it every day. I still prepare for it every day,” Kaepernick said. “More than anything is trying to get someone to open the door and evaluate me based upon the merits of what I can do on the field, as opposed to it being a political issue.”

Earlier as well, Colin Kaepernick had said that even if he had to come in as a backup, it will be fine with him. However, he had added that his true place belongs as a starter and he’ll prove that. “I know I have to find my way back in. So if I have to come in as a backup, that’s fine,” Kaepernick said. “But that’s not where I’m staying. And when I prove that I’m a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such.”

Kaepernick recorded 12,271 yards and 72 touchdowns in the 69 career games that he featured in. It will be interesting to see if Colin eventually succeeds in making a comeback in the NFL. However, at this instance, the possibility of that happening seems highly unlikely.