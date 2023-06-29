3 Years After Securing $14,100,000 Rookie Deal, CeeDee Lamb is Reportedly Set to Sign a Massive Extension With the America’s Team

Feb 5, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; NFC wide receiver CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys (88) celebrates a touchdown against the AFC at the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

When CeeDee Lamb entered the NFL as a highly touted prospect, he carried with him a reputation as a dynamic playmaker and a game-changer. Now, three years after securing a lucrative rookie deal, Lamb has proven that he is more than just hype.

He signed a rookie contract that was worth a substantial $14.1 million. From the outset, it was evident that Lamb had the potential to be a game-changer, and the Cowboys wasted no time in securing his services. This deal served as a testament to his immense potential and the expectations placed upon him.

In the three years since signing his rookie deal, Lamb has exceeded expectations and demonstrated his worth on the field. With impressive performances and consistent contributions, he has quickly established himself as one of the league’s premier wide receivers. His exceptional route-running, reliable hands, and ability to make big plays have solidified his status as a key weapon in the Cowboys’ offensive arsenal.

CeeDee Lamb poised for record-breaking contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys

After three impressive years in the NFL, Lamb’s remarkable performances have positioned him as a top target for the Cowboys’ front office. Reports by Jon Machota of The Athletic suggest that Lamb’s contract extension could potentially see him earning an annual salary in the range of $25 million to $30 million. If realized, this deal would place Lamb among the highest-paid wide receivers in the league and could set a new benchmark for the position.

As per Spotrac.com, CeeDee Lamb inked a four-year deal worth $14,010,012 with the Dallas Cowboys. The contract included a substantial signing bonus of $7,749,100, reflecting the team’s belief in his talent and potential impact. Additionally, the contract guaranteed the full amount, ensuring Lamb’s financial security during the initial years of his NFL career.

The average annual salary for CeeDee Lamb’s contract amounts to $3,502,503. In 2023, Lamb is set to earn a base salary of $2,520,456. This salary figure, coupled with bonuses and incentives, contributes to his overall earnings. Furthermore, Lamb’s contract carries a cap hit of $4,457,731, which represents the financial impact on the team’s salary cap for the respective year.

CeeDee Lamb’s stellar performance justifies the Dallas Cowboys’ willingness to invest in his extension

The Dallas Cowboys’ unwavering commitment to securing a massive contract extension for CeeDee Lamb speaks volumes about his exceptional performance and potential impact on the team. In a relatively short time, he has amassed an impressive 275 receptions for 3,602 yards and 21 touchdowns, including both regular-season and playoff games.

CeeDee Lamb’s performance and potential have established him as a cornerstone player for the Dallas Cowboys. As one of the league’s emerging wide receivers, he possesses the talent and skill set to elevate the team’s offense to new heights. Investing in Lamb’s extension is a strategic move by the Cowboys to secure his services for the long term. By locking him down with a substantial contract, the team ensures stability in their receiving corps and capitalizes on Lamb’s potential for further growth and impact.

By investing in Lamb’s future, the Cowboys not only secure a talented wide receiver but also send a message about their commitment to building a competitive team.