Shedeur Sanders’ “Legendary” 3-Word Response as Pat McAfee Says He “Can’t Wait to Watch” Where He Gets Drafted

Shedeur Sanders revealed last week that he’d be heading to New Orleans early for the Super Bowl, with plans to squeeze in a workout before the big game. Now that he’s finally there, it didn’t take long for him to cross paths with Pat McAfee. T

Advertisement

he two shared a brief but wholesome interaction, with the former Colts punter taking a moment to give Shedeur his flowers.

Pat McAfee kicked off the interaction with a playful introduction, jokingly telling Shedeur that he “used to be a punter in the NFL.” The remark drew a laugh from the Buffs QB, who assured McAfee that he already knew who he was. Shedeur also admitted to being a fan of The Pat McAfee Show.

McAfee, in turn, revealed that he’s a big fan of Shedeur and checked in on his health and fitness. Never one to shy away from the spotlight, the Jackson State alum made it clear that he’d love to appear on McAfee’s show.

“Hey, I punted in the NFL man. Hey, big fan. How are you feeling? Can’t wait to watch where you go. You’re the man. You are tough. I like that. You getting your ass beat and standing right up and then like talking shit about it. I respect you. You’re a dog. Good luck and it’s been fun to watch you.”

As the former punter continued to praise him, he capped off their chat with an eager statement: “I can’t wait to watch where you go”.

In classic Shedeur Sanders fashion, he confidently declared that wherever he ends up, “it’ll be legendary.” That leaves the big question—where will he go in the upcoming draft?

Could Las Vegas be Shedeur’s new home?

Pat McAfee believes the Raiders could be the team to land Deion’s son. Why? Well, after every Las Vegas loss this past season, Shedeur would tweet “Thank God,” which many saw as a playful hint. Beyond that, McAfee thinks the Raiders would be an ideal fit, as they’re searching for a new identity on offense.

But can they actually get him? The Raiders hold the 6th overall pick, and Shedeur is widely considered the second-best QB prospect in the draft, trailing only Cam Ward. Many expect Sanders to be a top-three selection, making the Giants—who own the 3rd pick—a likely destination. However, the Titans and Browns are also in need of a quarterback.

Cam Ward is projected to land in Tennessee, while the Browns seem like a long shot—especially since Deion would likely prefer his son to avoid Cleveland. That leaves the Giants, who could also opt to draft Travis Hunter and wait until next year to address the QB position. If the Raiders truly want Shedeur, they’ll have to trade up.