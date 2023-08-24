3 Years After Signing $4,500,000 Rookie Deal, D.K Metcalf Flaunted His $2,090 Louis Vuitton Murse While Naming His Essentials

DK Metcalf, the star wide receiver who plies his trade for the Seattle Seahawks, is a massive Louis Vuitton Murse fan. In fact, in 2022, just 3 years after signing his $4,500,000 rookie deal, DK had called the murse an absolute essential for him. The murse is nothing but a purse for men, that’s where the name comes from.

Murses are extremely expensive, given that they are designed by a renowned luxury brand like Louis Vuitton. However, last year, during an interaction with GQ Sports, Metcalf, who has become a massive part of the Seahawks’ franchise, revealed that he takes his murse, which is listed for $2,090 on Louis Vuitton’s website, everywhere he goes.

The Louis Vuitton Murse is an Absolute Essential for DK Metcalf

DK Metcalf, in an interview with GQ magazine, was talking about the ’10 things he can’t live without’. And among those ten items, Metcalf revealed that the Louis Vuitton murse is one he can’t imagine his life without. Metcalf went on to explain the advantages of the murse and why he carries it everywhere he goes.

The primary reason for Metcalf to purchase this expensive piece of accessory is that he does not like to carry things like a wallet and a phone in his pocket. He also revealed that he had lost his murse once, but then Bobby Wagner stepped in for the rescue and gifted him a brand new one.

“Got the infamous murse. I take this everywhere I go ’cause I don’t like things really in my pocket and this eliminates that. It’s Louis Vuitton. It was a gift from Bobby Wagner. Shout out to Bobby. I had one, but I lost it so he bought me another one. I keep my phone, wallet, gum everything in there,” Metcalf revealed.

While there has been a lot of criticism online around murses, DK addressed the issue by stating,”if anybody mad, they just ain’t got one.”

DK Metcalf Has Had Asthma Since He Was Young

DK Metcalf found out he had asthma when he was a bit younger and from then onwards, he has been using an inhaler. He has been using the same brand for almost 12 years and has carried it everywhere he goes. “My inhaler, self-explanatory, but this little thing packs a punch,” DK stated.

“I’ve been using this inhaler going on 12 years. Found out I had asthma when I was younger, especially when it gets cold outside, my breathing gets real heavy. I be trying to go to sleep at night, I look over on my nightstand, grab this little guy, helps my breathing. I’ve always had one wherever I’ve gone, except for in the car. I need to put one in the car, but everywhere else, I got one. May need it now, actually,” Metcalf added.

What is funny is that while the inhaler is absolutely essential for him, he still named the Louis Vuitton murse ahead of it. In all honesty, the way ‘stylish’ DK carries himself, the LV murse does seem like an absolute essential for him.