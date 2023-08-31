3 Years After Calling Colin Kaepernick a Clown, Nick Bosa Had Publicly Apologized for Stepping Over the Line

The Colin Kaepernick controversy was grabbing all the headlines a few years ago. As one can expect, innumerable people had innumerable points of view regarding Colin and his decision to take a knee during a preseason game. That’s when the San Francisco 49ers’ current defensive star Nick Bosa said quite a few things about Colin.

Bosa, back in 2016, had showcased his disapproval of Colin’s actions. He had posted a series of controversial tweets criticizing Kaepernick taking the knee while the national anthem was on. However, 3 years after that in 2019, Bosa had publicly apologized for stepping over the line while addressing the Kaepernick issue.

Nick Bosa Apologized for His Insensitive Comments on Colin Kaepernick

Soon after getting drafted into the NFL by the 49ers, Nick Bosa decided to clarify his previous comments on Kaepernick during his introductory press conference. The star defensive lineman had shockingly called Kaepernick a ‘clown’, in one of his previous tweets. When asked if he still thought of Kaepernick as a clown, two and a half years down the line, Bosa completely changed his stance and apologized for the same.

Bosa claimed that he did not use the term “clown” for Kaepernick or the quarterback’s stance, but it was for something specific that had happened. Reflecting on his actions three years later, he called it a bad decision, blaming it on his younger self who did not think much before putting up such a social media post. He even apologized for his post, letting everyone know that he respected Colin Kaepernick and whatever he has done to empower people.

“It wasn’t directed toward that. It’s not like I’m saying his stance and what he was doing — that’s not what I was talking about at all. It was just a specific thing that happened, and me, as a young kid, a thought popping into my head and, boom, decided to tweet it out. Bad decision. I respect what he’s done. If it empowers anybody, then he’s doing a good thing. I apologize for that,” Bosa had said, about his Tweet regarding Colin, as reported by the official NFL site.

Former Special Forces soldier Nate Boyer Inspired Colin Kaepernick to Take a Knee

Although Colin Kaepernick was the first NFL player to take a knee, it wasn’t originally his way of protesting. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback had initially committed himself to sitting down during the US National Anthem until he met Nate Boyer, who was an ex-soldier. It was on Boyer’s advice that Kaepernick decided to change his mode of protest into taking a knee.

Boyer suggested this to him when the two met for the first time back in 2016. “I said if you’re committed to not standing – which he said he was – I think the only logical solution or gesture, in my opinion, would be to take a knee. He thought it was actually more powerful than sitting. He kind of said right then and there, ‘That’s what I’m going to do’,” Boyer said about his suggestion to Kaepernick, per Sky Sports.

Boyer felt that taking the knee was a better option than sitting down during the National Anthem. His advice worked and it ended up becoming a distinct symbolic gesture to protest against racism.