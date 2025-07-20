Swiss Watch Makers Breitling Releases Limited Edition Philadelphia Eagles-Themed Super Bowl LIX Watch

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX win was iconic for many reasons. For starters, it helped the QB and his team exorcise the demons of their 38-35 loss to the Chiefs from Super Bowl LVII. But more importantly, the Eagles’ 40-22 win helped them prevent Patrick Mahomes & Co. from achieving the historic three-peat, something no other team would be happy to see their rival accomplish first.

Simply put, the win etched the 2024 Eagles roster into franchise lore. And last week, this triumph took a physical form as players, coaches, and executives gathered to receive their official Super Bowl rings. But that wasn’t the only championship keepsake unveiled.

Moments after the ring ceremony, Swiss luxury watchmaker Breitling unveiled an exclusive timepiece to honor the Eagles’ monumental season. The Classic AVI Chronograph 42 Super Bowl LIX Philadelphia Eagles Limited Edition is priced at $21,000 before tax.

According to Breitling’s official website, only 59 units of the watch have been produced as a tribute to Jalen Hurts & Co. being the 59th team to win the Lombardi. As for the design, the timepiece features an 18-karat red gold case, a midnight green dial, and white subdials, with the Philadelphia Eagles logo at the 9 o’clock position.

It also comes with two strap options: “a five-row 18-karat red gold bracelet or a brown top-stitched calfskin leather strap.”

Add to these a host of design elements, Breitling’s 48-hour power reserve technology, 10-bar water resistance, and sturdy build quality, and it’s clear this watch is a fitting tribute to the Philadelphia sporting ethos.

Naturally, Philly poster boy Jalen Hurts was the first recipient of this watch — an achievement he proudly flaunted on Instagram.

“Honored to mark this moment with the @breitling Super Bowl LIX Classic Avi — a reminder of the team, the journey and the city that made it possible. No. 01 of 59,” the QB penned in the caption.

That said, the Philadelphia Eagles’ championship ring wasn’t short on design brilliance and symbolism. Among the standout features were its 145 diamonds [one for each postseason point], a Brazilian flag to represent their season opener in Sao Paulo, and most impressively, a hidden button revealing HC Nick Sirianni’s team-first mantra.

So from the ring’s five-diamond nod to the Super Bowl scorers (Hurts, DeJean, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Jake Elliott) to the watch’s luxe red-gold finish, the message is clear: this wasn’t just a title—it was a moment in history. And now, whether worn or displayed, it can be told in both sparkle and Swiss precision.