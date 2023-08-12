3 Years Before $100,000,000 Extension, AJ Brown “Cried His Eyes Out” After Patriots Drafted N’Keal Harry over Him

AJ Brown is now a superstar in the NFL, on a $100 million extension, and the number one WR on a Super Bowl contender. However, before all this, he was crying at the fact that the Patriots didn’t draft him. Brown was a talented receiver coming out of college, but teams weren’t incredibly high on him. He was drafted in the second round with the 51st pick by the Tennessee Titans. AJ Brown immediately showed that he should have never gone that low, but he was deeply disappointed that New England didn’t pick him up.

Brown was traded from the Titans after he was unhappy with the situation he was in, and he quickly became a monster with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was Jalen Hurts’ top target and a massive reason why they made a Super Bowl run this year. Brown is a big, strong, and tall receiver. He can challenge contested catches, leap over defenders, and come down with spectacular catches when he needs to. Brown will look to improve on last year and keep the Eagles a Super Bowl contender.

AJ Brown Recalls Crying on Draft Day After Patriots Pick

With the 31st pick in the 2019 NFL draft, reports came out the New England Patriots were looking to draft a wide receiver. At the time, that seemed like Brown’s ideal scenario.

He was a Patriots and Tom Brady fan and would have loved to play there. However, as time kept going down on the Patriots’ selection, it became clear to Brown that he wasn’t their preferred choice.

He wrapped up the event and told his family to head out. Once he got back home, Brown recalls shutting himself off and crying his eyes out because he couldn’t believe what just happened.

The NFL draft is a very emotional time for most players. They’ve worked their whole lives to get to this point, and sometimes, the imbalance between expectations and reality can be hard to swallow. However, it all worked out for Brown in the end.

He’s a mega star in the NFL, and he’s in a solid position with a great team. Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown and Devonta Smith form the basis of the Eagles’ offense, and they’re all young. Philly is in a solid position for years to come, and Brown is very content with his situation.

Brown is Gearing Up For Another Strong NFL Season

The Eagles were incredibly close to winning it all last year. They battled the Kansas City Chiefs hard in the Super Bowl, falling by just three points.

However, the success they had was incredible. Hurts finally broke out, and the Eagles team looked unstoppable in the NFC. Now, they’ll look to run it back.

The Eagles are going to be the team to beat in the NFC which has fallen off with respect to past years. The NFC North and NFC South aren’t nearly as strong as before, and the NFC West could see some turmoil too given the 49ers quarterback situation. Look out for another big AJ Brown year.