Tom Brady Roast 2024: Drew Bledsoe Cracks Dank “Not Being Touched” Joke to Exact Revenge on Former Foe

If there is one player who is probably glum about Tom Brady’s NFL career, it could be none other than Drew Bledsoe. There is a key reason. On September 23, 2001, Bledsoe suffered a life-threatening injury after a brutal hit by Jets’ Mo Lewis. It necessitated the need for a new quarterback. Hence, Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick introduced Brady to his team. And the rest is history.

Unfortunately, things were never the same for Bledsoe. He lost his spot forever. Months later, Bledsoe moved to the Bills and later switched to the Cowboys. But by then, he lost five years in his career and sadly lost his spotlight. Cut to 2024, the 52-year-old QB got a perfect opportunity to exact revenge on Tom Brady. And he utilized it to the utmost.



Bledsoe, appearing in Netflix’s Greatest Roast of All Time took a shot at his former foe Tom Brady with a striking statement. The former QB compared Brady’s supremacy in the field and his failed marriage with supermodel Gisele Bündchen. And the result was hilarious. A vocal Bledsoe shared these words.

“You got so used to not being touched on the field, just like the end of your marriage,” he said. It surprised the audience as they expected Bledso to talk about losing the spot to Brady.

Reacting to Bledsoe, Brady took a drink and appeared candid. He also made a toast gesture which signaled all was well with his former foe. However, the roast went viral because of its striking on-field and off-field comparison. Later his ex-teammates Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski also shared savage moments and made the event unforgettable for the fans.

22 years after losing the Patriots’ job, Bledsoe could probably sleep well today. The reason? He could give it back to Brady for the first time.