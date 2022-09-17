$30 million boxer Jake Paul loses a massive $250,000 bet on Bills vs Rams season opener

Renowned boxer Jake Paul lost quarter of a million dollars after a bet on opening play of the season terribly backfired.

Jake Paul is a well-known sports personality who never leaves an opportunity to make the headlines. His behavior has landed him in trouble with the law on several occasions.

After starting off as a video content creator, Paul stepped into various arenas from music to boxing and what not. As one can imagine, all his ventures have allowed him to accumulate a lot of cash.

As of now, Paul’s net worth stands at $30 million and looking at his popularity, it is only going to rise further in the time to come. However, recently, Paul made a massive blunder that took away a quarter of a million from his pocket.

Jake Paul placed a $1 million bet on Miami Dolphins to win next year’s Super Bowl

The NFL season started with the last season’s champions LA Rams taking on the ever so dangerous Buffalo Bills. It turned out to be an entertaining clash but Paul was left dejected and disappointed after the first play of the contest.

Paul backed either the Rams or the Bills to run the ball in the very first play of the season. However, the first play was a pass from the Bills and Paul ended up losing the $250,000 bet.

During an episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, the boxer reacted to the massive financial loss. “Look some things don’t always go to plan, I will be back and Marco I challenge you to a double or nothing bet,” he was heard saying in the video.

“Buccaneers vs Cowboys, $500,000 on the opening play, let’s make the bet again or nothing. Even though I lost around $250,000 I have the Bills defense on my fantasy team and they scored me 18 points so things aren’t too bad,” he added.

By no means this is the end for Paul as far as chances of making money from NFL bets is concerned. Along with rapper Rick Ross, Paul agreed to bet $1 million on Miami Dolphins to win the next year’s Super Bowl.

It will be interesting to see how that bet fares. As far as the Bills vs Rams season opener is concerned, the Super Bowl champions were given a taste of their own medicine by the Josh Allen-led unit.

The season has just started and we can expect more entertaining encounters in the time to come.

