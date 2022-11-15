$30 Million Worth Ray Lewis Built a “Peyton Manning” Dedicated Room In His Bungalow Just To Study The QB’s Game More Deeply

Peyton Manning is one of the finest quarterbacks to ever play the game. The legendary QB started off his career with the Indianapolis Colts and ended it with the Denver Broncos.

In his 18-year long career, Manning won the Super Bowl on two occasions. Moreover, the cultural impact he had on the Colts as well as the Broncos is just incredible.

He literally dragged the Colts out of their misery right from the word go and took them to playoffs on as many as 11 times in his stint. The 5-time league MVP was a nightmare for his opponents.

However, there was someone who became Peyton’s nightmare on the field. In fact, the player we are talking about, when he retired, Peyton had called it the best day of his life. Yes, we are referring to the $30 million worth Ravens legend Ray Lewis.

The two time Super Bowl champion got better of Manning on a few occasions but overall, Manning has a better record against him. However, still, he forced Manning to do things out of the ordinary which proves that he was one of a kind.

In His Final Game Against Peyton Manning, Ray Lewis Had The Last Laugh

Back in March this year, Ray sat down with NFL analyst Rich Eisen and explained how he prepared against Manning. Ray stated that a lot of credit to whatever success he had against Manning goes to Peyton’s wife.

Ray told Eisen that Peyton’s wife Ashley once told him that the QB studies him all day, everyday. After that, Ray understood that he had to change his game, he had to study Manning day and night.

“I built an entire room in the house, just to watch film, so I became this guy who wanted to know everything,” Lewis revealed. This is the kind of passion that separates legends from just good enough players.

However, in the end, it would be fair to say that it was Manning who had the last laugh on most occasions when these two faced each other. Out of 12 games between them, 7 went in favor of Peyton. However, in their final game, which was the 2012 season Divisional Round playoff game, it was Ray’s Ravens that emerged victoriously.

