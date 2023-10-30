Our Friendship Has Gotten Stronger”: Davante Adams Sparks Aaron Rodgers Reunion Speculations After Voicing How Much They “Miss Each Other”

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrate a second quarter touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during their football game on Saturday December 25, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Green Bay Packers Vs Browns 22106 122521wag

Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers were once one of the best dynamic duos in the NFL, making the Packers an offensive giant. After their separation, the franchise did have a big void that was hard to fill. Adding to that, the Raiders’ star WR revealed how much he misses the chemistry with his former QB teammate.

Advertisement

In his appearance at the Rich Eisen Show, Davante Adams did not shy away from dishing honest thoughts on his former QB Aaron Rodgers. His take prompted fans to speculate that he might be hinting at a possible trade.

Devante Adams Hints at Reunion with Jet’s Aaron Rodgers

Drafted by the Pack, Devante Adams, played with A-Rod for 8 seasons before he was traded to the Raiders. But it looks like a reunion with his former QB is on the table. The Pro Bowler WR, who is best in the business, said that he keeps in touch with Aaron on the recent episode of Rich Eisen Show.

Advertisement

“Aaron and I, we keep up, pretty consistently. I’d say ever since we went from seeing each other every day and then switched it to having to play golf, the Tahoe thing, getting together. Anytime he’s out in Vegas, ever since we have been teammates, I think our friendship has gotten stronger,” Adams said. “We definitely make strong efforts to comment on each other’s games. Last year, I was watching evet Packers game. I know he was watching me out there. He’s been watching since he’s been hurt this year. So, it’s always something to be able to keep up on.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BoyGreen25/status/1718347726985826375?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This interview sparked mixed reactions among the fans. While some were hesitant about the transfer, others were instantly on board.

One fan said-,” It’s already done. A formality at this point.” Another fan chimed in, ” As a Jets fan, this means nothing lol. It’s no secret that they’re really good friends, doesn’t necessarily mean they’re gonna be playing with each other again.” One of the fans expalined the contract side of the issue, writing, ” His contract is insanely bad. The Jets could sign 2 younger WR1A’s for his cap number.” A fan quipped ” Lol you guys just keep making this stuff up no matter what is said. So weird.” Lastly, yet another fan was on board with the transfer, writing, ” Perfect. Garrett Wilson said he was changing his number to 5 next season so he can have 17.”

It will be nothing new, as WR Randall Cobb and Offensive Tackle Billy Turner from the Packers have joined the Jets since Rodgers’s move to the Big Apple.

Advertisement

Despite the Rumors’, Davante Adams is Still Happy as A Raider

Devante Adams joined the Raiders in 2022. Despite the grumblings about underutilization and rumors, when asked by lifelong Jets fan Rich Eisen on his show, Adams claimed that he is happy in Vegas as a Raider.

“I am happy to be a Raider, 100 percent. This was my choice and this is something that I’m standing by, I want to continue to work at, to make it what it’s supposed to be. I’m not happy at every moment with the way things go, but I’m definitely proud to wear this uniform,” said Adams in the interview.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cy7FvUZNza6/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Adams feels valued and has respect for the front office and the franchise. The six-time Pro Bowler signed a massive 5-year $141 million in 2022, which reunited him with college teammate Derek Carr. However, as Carr has gone off to the Saints, there is a sense of resentment and Adams has previously spoken about it. Whether the Raiders trade him or not or he joins the Jets remains a question.