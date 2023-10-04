3x Pro Bowler Believes Caleb Williams Was Easily One-Upped By Shedeur Sanders Who Was Playing Without Key Players

Colorado football’s sensation Shedeur Sanders, despite losing to USC, demonstrated an impressive level of skill, leaving some to believe he outshone Caleb Williams. In a thrilling game at Folsom Field, Colorado took on the formidable No. 8 USC Trojans. Despite their best efforts, Colorado came up short with a final score of 48-41.

During a recent episode of “UNDISPUTED,” Keyshawn Johnson, alongside Michael Irvin and Skip Bayless, discussed Sheduer Sanders’ pivotal role in the second half. He led his team to outscore USC 27-14, including a 14-0 shutout in the fourth quarter. More so, the game drew a large crowd with sports and entertainment celebrities in attendance.

Keyshawn Johnson and Analysts Evaluate Shedeur Sanders’ Standout Performance against USC

Keyshawn Johnson pointed out that Caleb Williams has three years of college football experience at the power five-level, while Shedeur Sanders has only played in four games. The FOX analysts believed Shedeur outperformed Williams in crucial aspects of the game. Keyshawn said,

“He has been working with more than Shedeur. He’s [Caleb Williams] been playing college football for three years at the power five level and Shedeur has only been playing it for four games.”

Moreover, Johnson discussed Deion Sanders and his teams’ upcoming schedule, highlighting the potential for improvement and their current 3-2 record. Skip Bayless and Michael Irvin also acknowledged Shedeur’ promising development and the possibility of his team’s continued success in the weeks ahead.

“When you talk about the next several weeks, this team can be different. They got a chance. They’re sitting there three and two. They’ve already won.” Added the former NFL player.

Nonetheless, Skip Bayless expressed his admiration for Colorado’s performance despite their 48-41 loss against the USC Trojans. He went on to characterize this as a potential “moral victory” highlighting the budding growth and improvement.

Skip Bayless Commends Colorado’s Moral Victory and Shedeur’s Brilliance Despite Loss

Shedeur’s sensational play in the second half, especially against USC’s vulnerable defense, drew praise from Skip Bayless. He further noted that Shedeur threw for an impressive 262 yards, completing 14 out of 21 passes with three touchdowns and no interceptions, in the second half alone.

“If we could quickly just see Shedeur’s touchdowns, we can just see the throws. He gets better by the throw to me because, to your point, he just hadn’t played this level of football.” Skip Bayless said, “We got to give him a little bit of a break a little bit of a pass.”

Skip acknowledged the challenges Deion Sanders’ son faced, considering he had not previously played at this level of football, and suggested giving him some leniency.

Deion Sanders’ team is still looking for their first conference win, and this week, they’ll be traveling to Tempe to play against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday. If Coach Prime’s words have a big effect on the Colorado football players, we might see it in their game against the Sun Devils.