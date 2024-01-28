Jared Goff Talks About Value of Super Bowl Winning Zach Ertz Joining Offense Ahead of NFC Championship

Jared Goff has an opportunity for redemption as the Lions find themselves just one game away from potentially making it to their first-ever Super Bowl. The team is doing everything in its capacity to further that goal by making strategic moves, such as signing the former SB winner Zach Ertz.

During the recent Lions press conference, Goff was asked about Ertz and how the veteran’s extensive experience in the postseason would contribute to the team’s improvement. The inquiry also touched upon whether Ertz has successfully adapted to the team’s system. Former Rams QB said Zach has picked up everything very quickly and impressively, which was expected given the fact he has been around for so long. He said-

” He has picked up extremely fast. It’s really impressive, not that you didn’t expect that from a guy like him who’s been around for so long and I’ve known him here and there throughout the years and just hearing about how smart he is and how well he can pick up things. He’s done really well this week.”

A few days ago, the Silver Crush announced the signing of Zach Ertz to their practice squad. Ertz, a Super Bowl-winning tight end, played for both the Eagles and the Cardinals. Despite never being too prolific throughout his career, partly because of his injuries, he became a cult hero among the Eagles’ fans for being a dependable receiver whenever he had the opportunity.

His signing was much needed because of the lack of depth in the Tight End room for the Lions. Ertz, who was waved off to the free-agent realm after a not-so-impressive season with the Cardinals, jumped at an opportunity to sign with an NFC Championship-bound team. The former Eagle TE said it’s an exciting opportunity after a year he had. He is excited to be on such a young hungry team who keeps winning and blowing teams away.

But he comes here with no expectations and knows he would have a limited role. However, he just wants to be a team player and is willing to give his all when given the opportunity. He said-

” I am excited obviously. This whole has kind of been a whirlwind, just taking day by day and when this opportunity presented itself, I couldn’t say no. This team is on a roll, young and hungry and so I am excited to be a part of it. I’ve no expectations coming in and what my role will be. I don’t expect anything handed to me. I want to earn whatever reps he gets. I am not here to cause any drama. I am just here to support the guys however I can.”

However, according to reports, he will not be activated for the Sunday game against the 49ers. While Zach is settling in well, Goff’s own transfer situation and transition into the team wasn’t so well when he surprisingly transferred from the Rams.

Jared Goff’s Own Trade Was Not As Smooth

Jared Goff has endured underappreciation throughout his career and faced criticism particularly off after the SB loss against the Patriots. Often labeled as a game manager, a system QB, and even a poor man’s Matt Ryan, he has been written off by many. Surprisingly, despite the critiques, Goff doesn’t carry a chip on his shoulder.

While he is now talking about Zach Ertz’s Trade and transition, his own move to Detroit was a surprise for him. He hadn’t anticipated being traded by Sean McVay and the Rams, making it a challenging time for him both personally and professionally. Despite the difficulties, he persevered, recognizing the move to Lions as a great opportunity to start fresh where he was genuinely needed. Now Goff and the team find themselves in a position of confidence, ready to compete and take on big teams. He said–

” It was a hard time. I wasn’t aware that was a possibility or something that you, they were thinking about. I wish there would have been some conversations that weren’t had. It was confusing and hard. It was difficult personally and obviously on the field professionally.”

Dan Campbell’s Lions stand at the precipice of making history. A win in the NFC Championship bout would take them to the Super Bowl, something the franchise has long coveted. However, Detroit will go into the game as an underdog against the 49ers side. The Lions will have to travel to Levi’s Stadium, where their opponents already hold a 7-point home favorite, as per BetMGM. The odds also favor the Niners at -300 on the money line, while the Lions are at +240.

Even though history may not have been on their side for decades, Dan Campbell has instilled a culture of never giving up and being the last man standing and they are on an unstoppable run. The team with no expectations has been proving doubters wrong throughout the season. Can they do it again against the 49ers team, seen as the SB contenders throughout the season?