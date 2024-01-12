“He Might Not Get the Same Welcome”: Lions Legend Barry Sanders Draws a Line in the Sand for Prodigal Son of Detroit Matthew Stafford

Ten-time Pro Bowler running back and a legend in Detroit, Barry Sanders, has his say on the return of Matthew Stafford to his former home in Rams’ colors. Sanders feels that Stafford might not get the welcome he expects when he once again steps foot in Ford Field.

Reacting to a post on Stafford’s recent comments on his former team, the Hall of Famer RB took to the comments and acknowledged what the former had done for the franchise before moving to LA. He further added that Stafford can always count on having love and respect from the team, but the upcoming playoff would most certainly be different. Since the team hasn’t played a home playoff game in the last three decades, the arena will echo with fervor from start to finish.

“Matt gave us everything. He will always be loved in Detroit. But this weekend, he might not get the same welcome he gets in the off season. @fordfield is going to be #LOUD from kick to whistle,” Sanders noted.

Ford Stadium will host its first playoff game next week. The arena will be filled to the brim, and home fans will be rallying behind the Lions, who look to bury the ghosts of their past with a playoff win that has eluded them since 1992. They had some near misses in the past three decades after reaching the postseason three times, only to be eliminated each time in the wild-card round.

After giving his all to the Lions, Stafford moved to the Rams to only clinch the Super Bowl in his very first year. His immediate success left the Lions’ fans with some mixed feelings, but Barry Sanders has consistently expressed his backing for the star QB.

During his appearance on the ‘Jim Rome Show‘ when Stafford led the Rams to clinch the conference victory, Sanders expressed his joy about Stafford establishing himself with his new team. While he wasn’t a fan of the departure, Sanders was very pleased to see him excel and adapt to a new environment very quickly.

As the Lions step on the field for their first home playoff game in three decades, Sanders marked a personal milestone by releasing a documentary with Amazon, ‘Bye-Bye Barry’.

Barry Sanders’ Documentary Comes Just at the Right Time

Barry Sanders is not only the greatest product of the Lions, but arguably the finest RB that the league has ever witnessed. He spent an entire decade with the team and even went on to clinch the MVP as a running back, which is quite unusual in today’s day and age. He was also quite the craftsman when it came to running the ball.

His exit from the team at the peak of his powers came as a shock to everyone in the football community and the city that revered him. His early exit remains one of the most significant mysteries in NFL history. Despite the franchise experiencing a reversal of fortunes and evolving into one of the most exciting teams to watch and discuss, Barry’s departure continues to be a topic of discussion.

It seems Amazon’s latest hit documentary, ‘Bye Bye Barry’, has come at the right time. It revolves around Sanders’ abrupt departure from the league when he was inches away from breaking the all-time rushing record.

He cited dwindling passion and the lack of the Lions’ challenge for the Super Bowl as the reasons behind his exit. The fire that kept him in the game burned out and there was nothing to play for. Barry said,

“For me, just that thing that drove me to play, which is that passion, just wasn’t there. There was nothing really left to play for. I didn’t see us as any kind of a serious Super Bowl contender,” as per CBS Sports.

As the wave of optimism sweeps through the city of Detroit in the midst of their home playoff game in three decades, the older generation of fans, including figures like Eminem, understands the preciousness of this moment and how it can all disappear. These fans have seen a glimmer of hope dissolve into mist and endure the suffering of their city.