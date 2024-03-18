3x Super Bowl Champ Patrick Mahomes Stands Up & Applauds Luka Doncic for His Heroics in a Close Shave Against Nuggets

As the 2024 NFL offseason kicks off, 3x Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes is making the most of his time by enjoying other sports. Recently, he was spotted cheering on the Kansas City Current alongside his wife Brittany. The next day, the couple caught the Mavericks vs Nuggets game at the American Airlines Center.

Patrick and Brittany stepped into the stadium matching each other’s style. Patrick sported a blue Louis Vuitton T-shirt, light Cargo pants, and white sneakers. Meanwhile complementing him, his wife wore a blue denim outfit paired with a white tank top.

Mahomes, a Texas native, is a huge fan of the Dallas Mavericks. During the game, he was fully engaged, reacting just like any other passionate fan. A standout moment occurred in the second quarter when Mavericks’ superstar Luka Doncic nailed two consecutive stepback three-pointers. Mahomes couldn’t contain his excitement and was on his feet, applauding Doncic’s impressive performance.

The Mavericks had a tough time scoring in the first half, but Luka’s two three-pointers gave them an eight-point boost and put them in the lead. However, by halftime, the Denver Nuggets had managed to take a 61-58 lead. The game remained intense throughout, and in the end, the Mavericks secured a narrow 107-105 victory after four quarters of play. Luka Doncic was the standout performer, scoring 37 points, nine rebounds, and three assists.

With the win over Denver, Dallas has climbed to seventh place in the Western Conference standings, while the Nuggets remain in second place. The Mavericks are all set for the play-in tournament, but their goal would be to snag the sixth seed for a direct ticket to the playoffs.

Who is Patrick Mahomes Favorite NBA Player?

Although Patrick Mahomes is a loyal supporter of the Mavericks and is frequently spotted at their games in Dallas, his favorite NBA player doesn’t play for this team. Interestingly, Mahomes’ favorite NBA player used to play for the Nuggets. In an interview last year to CTRL The Narrative, Mahomes revealed,

“I was a Carmelo Anthony fan, I was going the other way. Everybody was a LeBron fan so I loved LeBron but at the same time I wanted to have that guy.”

Carmelo Anthony, a renowned NBA star, retired after the 2021-2022 season following a remarkable 19-year career. He played for six different teams during his career, but his longest stint was with the Denver Nuggets, where he spent eight seasons and became the team’s all-time leading scorer.

Moreover, his achievements includes being a 10-time NBA All-Star and a 6-time All-NBA selection, making him a strong candidate for future Hall of Fame induction. Beyond the NBA, he’s also a four-time Olympic gold medalist, a feat that makes him the first American men’s basketball player to achieve such success.