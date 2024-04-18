mobile app bar

Patrick Mahomes Gets Honest About the Downside Of Winning the Super Bowl

Sauvik Banerjee
Published

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes continues to entertain his fans by consistently winning Super Bowls, but who would have thought suffering with success would be a real thing for the Chiefs QB? As much as the QB enjoys winning championships, he certainly knows that it comes with a cost.

In his recent press conference, Patrick Mahomes revealed that there is a downside to winning the Super Bowl. With so much of the spotlight on him, the 27-year-old QB claims that it takes time away from his family which has grown by two members in the past few years.

“If you win the Super Bowl, it’s awesome, but it makes the offseason shorter,” Mahomes said. “So trying to make sure that I get time to myself and my family. It’s something that’s very important to me. And so I try to still intertwine that with keeping my body in the right shape. So that I can go out there and try to get the three-peat.”

As much as he emphasized his time away from his kids and wife Brittany, he was also laser-focused on getting the NFL’s first-ever three-peat. However, no matter how ambitious Mahomes is about football, he made it clear that he has learned a good lesson from Tom Brady’s personal life crisis in his later days of playing football.

Patrick Mahomes Chooses Family Over Football

Patrick Mahomes has achieved the world in his first seven years in the NFL but he is admittedly far from the GOAT conversation. Nonetheless, in his interview with TIME Magazine, he declared that he would not hesitate to retire from pro football if his family duties call for it.

“I would love to play that long,” he says. “At the same time, I want to be there for my daughter. If I can do that, I’ll continue to play. But if I feel like it’s taking away from my family time, that’s when I’ll know it’s time to go.”

Mahomes stated that although he would love to play as long as his idol Tom Brady did (which is until his mid-40s). But that would take a lot of time away from his kids, as his daughter Sterling would be 19-20 years old by then.

For Mahomes to create a GOATed legacy in the league and have enough time to father his kids, he would certainly have to achieve a lot in a short period of time. With three Super Bowls in his trophy cabinet already, it will be seen if he could win four or more by the time he retires.

