“I Don’t Wear It During the Game”: Patrick Mahomes Clarifies His Popular Underwear Superstition

Sauvik Banerjee
Published

Aug 26, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks on field against the Cleveland Browns prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes just like any other sportsman, is a superstitious person. Coming from a baseball background, he is a little more superstitious than what is commonly believed. But the Chiefs QB was vocal that the story about his red underwear ritual was not completely true.

From what is popularly believed, the 27-year-old QB wears a red underwear (which was gifted by his wife Brittany) on all his game days. Declaring the rumor to be inaccurate, Mahomes in his interview with TIME Magazine, clarified what is really the case.

“People think it’s odd that I wear the same underwear to every game I play,” Mahomes said. “I don’t wear it during the game but I wear them to the game. But I don’t think it’s that bad, I wash after every time I wear.”

It is certainly an odd ritual to follow but as long as it works, Mahomes can’t be blamed for it. Not only is he the most successful quarterback in the league right now but he took just six years to win three Super Bowl MVPs, when Tom Brady won three when he was 37 years old.

Adding to his checklist of pre-game routine, the Chiefs QB was clear that the ‘red underwear superstition’ is not the only ritual he follows before games.

Patrick Mahomes Reveals All His Pregame Superstitions

Mahomes was born to an MLB player Pat Mahomes Sr. which has led him to absorb more of the baseball culture early on in his life. And just like any baseball player, Mahomes has had a number of superstitions to follow. Detailing them one by one, he said,

“My pregame rituals are pretty simple, I’m a baseball player so I’m superstitious. So I ate the same meal, just steak, and eggs with a little bit of hash browns or fries, little carbs. Then I wear the sleeve have the same warm-up routine and wear the headband.”

Although having so many superstitions might sound odd to someone. But could it be said that it was his ritual that paid off during the Super Bowl game against the 49ers when Brock Purdy’s team made the wrong decision to take the ball after winning the overtime coin toss?

Not to mention that the Chiefs also got away with plenty of holding calls from his offensive line throughout the season. All these situations when taken into account may make one believe that luck was certainly by his side. Or was it?

