“Antonio Brown will be happy to take the booster shot live on TV”: Cydney Moreau and Bucs WR’s chef’s text chain is fake according to Bucs WR’s attorney

Antonio Brown is making headlines, once again. After claiming to have taken the Covid-19 vaccine, Brown’s chef came out saying the WR had faked it.

After all the drama with Aaron Rodgers last week, vaccines are a very touchy subject. For context, Aaron Rodgers had said he was immunized at the start of the year, but last week, he contracted Covid-19, and it was revealed that he wasn’t vaccinated.

Now, something similar appears to be happening. Brown’s personal chef released screenshots in which AB’s girlfriend was asking the chef for a fake vaccine card, offering to pay up for it.

Antonio Brown's former chef says Brown showed him a fake COVID-19 vaccination card he bought to avoid NFL protocols

Antonio Brown is willing to get the booster shot to prove himself

There’s still no confirmation that anything from the text chain between Brown’s girlfriend, Cydney Moreau, is true or refers to Brow faking his vaccination status. For reference, here’s the text chain that’s being spread around:

The chef in question, Steven Ruiz, had a falling out with Brown after Ruiz claimed that he is still owed $10,000, a debt that still hasn’t been collected.

However, Brown has said that the reports aren’t true. And now, his attorney, Sean Burstyn, said that in order to prove Brown is vaccinated, he’ll come out and take the booster shot on live television.

Antonio Brown's attorney Sean Burstyn, told me Brown is vaccinated and, "If Antonio's doctors and the guidelines require a booster shot, then at that time, he'll be happy to do it live on TV and everyone can come watch."

Brown receiving a vaccine on national television would definitely be a must watch. Until we get more information, this entire situation still remains a mystery. Bruce Arians for his part has defended Brown and said the Buccaneers did their due dillegence when it came to evaluating everyone’s vaccination status.

"To me, there is no story." Asked #GoBucs @BruceArians about the Thursday report of Antonio Brown acquiring a fake vaccination card:

Who is Antonio Brown’s girlfriend Cydney Moreau?

Cydney Moreau has a huge social media following, up to 1.2 million followers on Instagram. Moreau is a professional model, and she’s also an Instagram model.

Her and Antonio Brown have been dating, but no details of their relationship have been publicly revealed so far. She’s also an ambassador for Time and Tonic, a jewellery and watch company.

However, there isn’t anything to say that Moreau and Brown are dating despite what reports have said. She hasn’t posted any pictures of both of them on any of her platforms.

View this post on Instagram

