WATCH: Amidst Rift Rumors, Brandon Aiyuk Goes Undercover at an Applebee’s

SANTA CLARA, CA – JANUARY 07: San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA professional football game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers on January 7, 2024 at Lev™s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. (Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire) NFL: JAN 07 Rams at 49ers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240107056

Brandon Aiyuk has entered into the final year of his contract and seems to be in the middle of a rift with his team. The rumors of this rift intensified when the 49ers wideout unfollowed the franchise on Instagram. Amid all this, Aiyuk still made room for fun as he went undercover at an Applebee’s.

Advertisement

Aiyuk, embracing the guise of Gerald, put on glasses and seamlessly integrated into the server role for Whistle’s ‘Undercover Athlete.’ Beginning with a casual huddle, he effortlessly assumed his duties, taking orders, offering suggestions, and serving drinks with practiced ease.

Tasked with promoting the new Whole Lotta Bacon Burger, the WR successfully persuaded every table to indulge in the restaurant’s signature dish. Displaying his adeptness, he showcased his skill by balancing four glasses of water at once. However, his peculiar behavior raised suspicion among diners, leading one to question Aiyuk’s familiarity.

Advertisement

As doubts began to arise, Aiyuk’s ruse as Gerald began to falter. Patrons, no longer convinced of his identity, requested selfies. Despite his efforts to maintain the charade, Aiyuk inadvertently dropped hints, such as brandishing a whistle, engaging in jumping drills, and emphasizing the importance of hydration while carrying multiple glasses of water. They even gave him a hilarious Employee of the Month Award. Amid all the contract tensions, it was a good outing for the 49ers receiver.

While the upcoming draft class is full of WRs, many teams would still be hoping to sign an experienced proven talent and that is where Aiuyk can have his pick of teams.

Possible Landing Spots for Brandon Aiyuk

As the rumors of the rift began to rise, so did the rumors of imminent trade from San Francisco, with some reports saying that Aiyuk requested to be traded this offseason. If the negotiation breaks down, many teams would be willing to buy an experienced and trusted receiver, who keeps getting better and is about to enter his prime. One possible destination for Aiyuk has been touted as the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As per USA Today, the Black and Golden traded away Diontae Johnson and are now left with only Pickens. While they can still pick a receiver in the draft abundant with wideouts, they still have some important positions to fill and the draft will be the way to go. Signing Aiyuk would be a huge upgrade as they need a secure target for their two QBs, Wilson and Fields.

The Panthers have completely revamped their offense, building the Offensive Line, and signing Johnson as a receiver, and would be interested in signing a wideout to give their young QB Bryce Young a chance to show off his talent. They need all the help they can get.

Advertisement

While the Cardinals would be hoping to draft Marvin Harrison Jr with the 4th overall pick, they still need an experienced receiver. They lost both Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore to free agency and are left with Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch, and Zach Pascal. Murray showed what he could do with a great receiver when he had Deandre Hopkins. Having an elite talent like Aiyuk could bring the same results.

The Chargers now have one of the best QBs and HC in Herbert and Harbaugh respectively. However, they let go of both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and now have to rely on Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston. They have enough cap space to sign the 49ers wideout and still have money to sign the upcoming draft class.

Brandon Aiyuk would demand somewhere in the region of $25 million, which is now the going rate for the receivers. The 49ers were in a similar situation with Deebo and Bosa and managed to extend them. Both parties just have to find a number. But if the talks break down, the 49ers can still sign a new receiver in the draft.