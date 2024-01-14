4 Years Before Giving $450 Million Deal to Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs Had Spent Over $2 Million on Underground Heating System

The Chiefs made history in 2020 when they handed Mahomes the biggest sports contract in US Sports history (at that time). Since then, the player compensation landscape has changed quite drastically, with Shahie Ohtani taking that crown. But four years before they handed Mahomes the $450 million explosive package, the Chiefs spent $2 million to safeguard their players from the chilly Arrowhead winters.

As the Chiefs hosted the Dolphins for the Wildcard playoff round, the -30 weather proved an important advantage as Miami failed to fight off the chill, and fell 26-7 to the defending Super Bowl champs. While the fans surely suffered immense chilling in the stands, the athletes had some protection against the spine-chilling cold: first, the body heat from playing, and second an important tech that had the grounds heated up to 50 degrees.

Just like they did with Mahomes, the Chiefs made a smart investment move when they installed an undersoil heating system under the field at Arrowhead Stadium. The franchise had the tech installed in 2016 at the price point of approximately $2.2 million, which took three years to install. The system involved installing thousands of feet of insulated pipes under the field.

The tech has proven really useful for the team over the past 7 years, considering the type of temperatures witnessed in Kansas City. The tech becomes even more important for the team when they host games late in the season, and the post-season, quite like the Dolphins matchup.

How to Keep the Ground from Freezing Over

The undersoil heating system utilizes 500 electrical ribbons in a grid pattern to produce heat through thermal radiation. The pipes, snaking back and forth from the sidelines are installed at a depth of nine inches below the sand, and spread through the soil, helping to warm the field as it rises, keeping the ground from freezing over during games.

The heat from the panel melts existing accumulation, and prevents ice accumulation, hence protecting players from injuries, from slippin’ and slidingin’. Arrowhead is not the only stadium employing this tech, as other well-known stadiums like the Packers’ Lambeau Field and Eagles’ Lincoln Financial Field are also equipped with this system. Soccer fields such as Etihad Stadium and Emirates Stadium also have this tech, helping fans enjoy their beloved games throughout the year.