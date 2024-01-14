“Hypothermia for Him”: Shirtless Dolphins Fan Jumping Around in -30 Degree Weather Goes Viral, as Patrick Mahomes Scores TD-1

As the Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head with the Miami Dolphins, weather was a major concern. However, that doesn’t stop football fans from showing up in numbers to fill the stadium. Despite the chilly conditions, fans are bundled up in cozy winter outfits. However, one Dolphins fan made waves online for his bold move–cheering shirtless in the -30 weather.

The Kansas City team went ahead 16-7 in the first half, scoring 7 points in the first quarter and 9 points in the second. In the initial quarter, Mahomes threw an eight-yard pass to Travis Kelce and Isiah Pacheco had a 23-yard carry, putting the Chiefs in a red zone. After two more plays, Mahomes connected with Rashee Rice for an 11-yard touchdown, giving them the lead in the game.

The entire play leading to the touchdown was fabulous, and the Chiefs fans dominated the stadium with their enthusiastic screams and cheers. Yet, it was a Dolphins fan who stole the spotlight. What made him stand out was his bold choice to go shirtless in the harsh weather. He proudly declared his allegiance to the Miami Dolphins by wearing a grey cap with the team’s logo.

Even though the risky stunt he pulled off isn’t something to applaud considering the potential health risks, it does highlight the extreme dedication fans have for their teams. The viral shirtless photo of the fan stirred social media, with users expressing shock and concern for the Dolphins supporter.

While the Buffalo vs. Steelers game got postponed to Monday because of heavy snow, Arrowhead Stadium had a different story. Despite freezing temperatures, the Chiefs vs. Dolphins game kicked off on time, leaving the fans out in the cold. Regardless of extreme temperatures, the packed stadium had fans witnessing their favorite teams battling it out for survival in the playoffs.

Dolphins Lose Playoffs

As of now, in the final moments, the Kansas City Chiefs are leading the game 26-7. The Dolphins are struggling to make headway against the formidable Chiefs. Unfortunately, Chiefs WR Rashee Rice got injured while running out of bounds in the third quarter. He didn’t go to the medical tent but received treatment on the bench. The Dolphins were not able to overcome the Chiefs in the biting cold and will go home disappointed, as well as the passionate shirtless fan.

The Chiefs fans and Kelce’s lover, Taylor Swift, are getting the game they hoped for. Taylor arrived early at the stadium in the chilly weather, rocking a red Chiefs jacket with Kelce’s number and name on it. Her presence was the talk of the town before the game, but the shirtless fan definitely ended up stealing the spotlight in Arrowhead.