49ers’ Defensive MVP Fred Warner Breaks Down Sideline Outburst After Puncturing the ‘Cardinals Spirit’

Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) reacts during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco’s standout Fred Warner was recently hailed as “the greatest linebacker in the NFL” in his recent appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” Pat discussed Fred’s impressive season on his show and even the prospect of him being a top contender for Defensive Player of the Year this season. Pat McAfee was filled with excitement as he expressed his enthusiasm for Warner’s achievements.

Advertisement

Fred Warner clarified that his frustration wasn’t solely about aiming for shutout wins when questioned about his intense demeanor during a game. He emphasized that conceding over 200 rushing yards is a significant cause for concern and frustration.

Despite the team managing to keep the score low and the offense performing exceptionally, Warner expressed disappointment with the defensive performance in the run game. He said:

Advertisement

“I was pretty upset with how the outing that we had in the run game but hey, that’s just, there’s a standard here of excellence that has been put in place and we got to hold that standard.”

The game ultimately tilted in favor of the 49ers as the Cardinals were struggling to contain the offensive onslaught. Their lack of a cohesive strategy and inability to adapt to the relentless 49ers’ pressure led to their downfall. That is safe to say.

As the final whistle blew, the scoreboard displayed the missed opportunities and defensive lapses of the Cardinals. The 49ers’ dominance forces Arizona and its fans to confront the harsh reality of a substantial setback in playoff aspirations.

Fred Warner Reveals 49ers Have Made Winning Division Their New Standard

Linebacker Fred Warner conveyed his initial reactions to clinching the division in an on-field postgame interview, per the 49ers official site. He was indeed proud of the collective effort of the team, adding that the offense’s seamless performance made it easier for the defense to thwart opponents.

Advertisement

That being said, Warner did acknowledge the need for improvement in certain areas after letting the fans know their standard moving on to the playoffs, particularly in securing the division. When asked ‘how big is this milestone?’ Fred said:

“It’s everything. It’s everything. You know, this is the goal every single year. This is the standard from here on out. We got to win the division. Undefeated in the division. This is amazing.”

The standout story is undeniably their MVP contender, Brock Purdy, in the narrative of the San Francisco 49ers’ dominant season. After a stellar display against the Arizona Cardinals, the seventh-round pick now tops the NFL charts in passing touchdowns (29), passer rating (119), yards per attempt (9.9), and ranks second in passing yards (3,795) and completion percentage (69.8%).

Purdy’s four touchdowns against Arizona contrast sharply with Dak Prescott’s struggles, managing zero touchdowns and 143 passing yards with a 54.2% completion rate against the Buffalo Bills. The 49ers face a formidable challenge next week against the AFC’s top seed, the Baltimore Ravens.