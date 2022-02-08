How much did the first super bowl ticket cost?: Ticket Prices for all previous Super Bowls

Super Bowl Ticket: The Super Bowl is right around the corner and that means that people from all across are going to be looking for tickets, tickets that will be very expensive.

After a Covid-19-stricken season which saw numerous teams have to play in empty stadiums, the Super Bowl was opened up to allow a limited capacity of just 22,000 people in Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay. Out of those 22,000 seats, 7,500 were reserved for front line workers which left only 14,500 tickets valued at around almost $6,000 per person.

Ticket prices this year aren’t any better either.

Super Bowl ticket pricing chart. pic.twitter.com/mMI1IcydOU — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) February 1, 2022

As per CNBC reports, ticket prices are averaging at around $10,000 for the Bengals-Rams clash in LA. That is absurd to think about when you consider how low ticket prices used to be once upon a time. Let’s take a deep look at how much every Super Bowl ticket cost up until this year.

Super Bowl Ticket Prices

First Super Bowl Ticket Price

Super Bowl I had ticket prices average at around $12 at the time which adjusted for inflation would be $87 to see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Green Bay Packers.

Super Bowl Ticket Costs

Super Bowl II: $12 – $83 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl III: $12 – $83 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl IV: $15 – $98 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl V: $15 – $93 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl VI: $15 – $90 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl VII: $15 – $87 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl VIII: $15 – $79 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl IX: $20 – $95 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl X: $20 – $89 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XI: $20 – $84 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XII: $30 – $118 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XIII: $30 – $108 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XIV: $30 – $95 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XV: $40 – $113 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XVI: $40 – $105 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XVII: $40 – $101 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XVIII: $60 – $145 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XIX: $60 – $140 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XX: $75 – $169 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XXI: $75 – $75 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XXII: $100 – $213 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XXIII: $100 – $204 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XXIV: $125 – $242 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XXV: $150 – $275 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XXVI: $150 – $268 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XXVII: $175 – $303 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XXVIII: $175 – $295 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XXIX: $200 – $328 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XXX: $350 – $559 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XXXI: $275 – $426 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XXXII: $275 – $420 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XXXIII: $325 – $488 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XXXIV: $325 – $475 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XXXV: $325 – $458 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XXXVI: $400 – $557 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XXXVII: $500 – $679 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XXXVIII: $600 – $799 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XXXIX: $600 – $776 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XL: $700 – $871 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XLI: $700 – $853 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XLII: $900 – $1,052 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XLIII: $1,000 – $1,168 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XLIV: $1,000 – $1,138 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XLV: $1,200 – $1,344 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XLVI: $1,200 – $1,306 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XLVII: $1,250 – $1,339 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XLVIII: $1,500 – $1,582 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl XLIX: $2,000 – $2,111 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl 50: $2,500 – $2,605 adjusted for inflation

Super Bowl LI: $2,500

Super Bowl LII: $2,500

Super Bowl LIII: $2,557

Super Bowl LIV: $3,488

Super Bowl LV: $5,950

