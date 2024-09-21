Step Into Brett Favre’s Lavish $2.9 Million Estate in Mississippi, In a Friendly Neighborhood

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre calls an audible during the second quarter of their game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, December 10, 2006 at Monster Park in San Francisco, Calif.. Packers11 4 Packer Plus Hoffman

Former Green Bay star, Brett Favre stepped out of the media limelight as soon as he retired from the NFL. When most athletes tried to hold on to every last shred of fame, Favre left it all and chose to spend more time with his family in a friendly neighborhood.

After spending 20 years in the league, the Super Bowl MVP was a hot target for many TV broadcast shows but he rejected them and chose to spend time with his family and moved to a big lavish home in Sumrall, Mississippi.

The house has five bedrooms, multiple living areas, recreational room and covers 19,000 square feet. The feature list also included a pool, hot tub, and round-the-clock security with iron fences and limited access to outsiders.

The property is surrounded by forest and has a lot of open space and access to the nearby lake. Favre bought the house in 2002 for $2.9 million and has been his ‘little peace of heaven’ ever since.

While in the NFL, Favre was always close to his family and despite earning worldwide fame chose to stay in his family house in Hancock County, Mississippi but was forced out after a tragedy.

What forced Favre out of his family home?

Infamous Hurricane Katrina raged major parts of Mississippi in the summer of 2005 and the Favre family home was lost in the rubble. During the storm, his mother and brother were present inside and miraculously escaped unharmed but the house was a total loss and later bulldozed.

The quarterback was preparing for the season ahead when the tragedy wiped out all his childhood memories but he still opted to play the full season while relocating to his Sumrall mansion along with his wife and kids.

However, he barely got to spend any time in the house because of his hectic schedule. In 2008, Favre’s relations with the Packers soured as he vacated the quarterback seat for a young Aaron Rodgers and announced his retirement.

The QB spent the majority of his career with the team winning one Super Bowl title and 11 playoff appearances in 16 seasons.

However, he returned the next year to play one season with the Jets before moving to the Vikings in 2009 where he finally retired after missing the second half of the 2010 season due to multiple injuries.

Now, Favre permanently lives in a quiet neighborhood away from the limelight and only makes a few appearances in the media.