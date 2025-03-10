49ers Insider: Brock Purdy is Better Than Dak Prescott, Jordan Love and Trevor Lawrence

Teams are handing out massive contracts to quarterbacks, wide receivers, defensive stars, and even running backs. The latest to cash in is Josh Allen, who just signed a groundbreaking six-year, $330 million deal—making him the first player in NFL history to surpass the $300 million mark.

Meanwhile, Brock Purdy remains one of the most underpaid players in the league, still waiting for a well-deserved payday. With contract values skyrocketing and the salary cap rising each season, the longer the 49ers wait, the more they’ll have to pay.

The 49ers insider David Lombardi believes the ball is in Brock Purdy’s court when it comes to his next contract—assuming San Francisco decides to open negotiations. Purdy could sign a deal that looks great on paper, making him the highest-paid player annually, or he could focus on what truly matters in today’s contracts: guaranteed money.

The Iowa alum has every right to demand a contract on his terms. He has already outperformed at least three quarterbacks currently in the top five for annual earnings. If Purdy wants to maximize his value, he should push for a contract that prioritizes long-term security over just a flashy annual salary. After all, according to Lombardi, he’s better than most of those getting paid more than him.

“Josh Allen’s deal puts him in a tie at second for pay. Dak is number one with $60 million, Allen’s at $55 million so is Joe Burrow at 55, Trevor Lawrence, and Jordan Love at 55. Out of those five QBs, Purdy is better than three of them. He is better than Dak, Trevor Lawrence, and Jordan Love. If Brock Purdy wants to enter the discussion for top-five APY, he has a claim to it.”

Lombardi also believes that Purdy’s contract will be influenced by the market floor set by mid-tier quarterbacks like Sam Darnold and Geno Smith. If those players land deals in the $40–$50 million range, Purdy—who has firmly established himself as a top-tier quarterback—will likely demand and command a salary well above that.

Purdy could realistically demand a salary in the same range as Joe Burrow, Jordan Love, and Trevor Lawrence—around $55 million per year. In fact, he has outperformed some of them. However, that figure might not be the right benchmark, considering many quarterbacks earning over $50 million haven’t accomplished much—and some likely never will.

Expectations in San Francisco are different. Yes, the 49ers have reached the Super Bowl and two consecutive NFC Championship Games, but Purdy was a part of the team—not the driving force behind those runs. He’s not on the level of Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, or Lamar Jackson. He benefited from a stacked roster, and when key weapons went down and the offensive line struggled last season, the team’s performance dipped significantly.

The 49ers also have limited cap space heading into the new season. They’ve learned from past contracts—having paid big money to Brandon Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams, and Deebo Samuel, only to see many of them miss time due to injuries. After those experiences, the franchise is unlikely to commit an excessive amount to Purdy, knowing injuries can strike at any moment.

That said, both sides hold leverage. Purdy has earned a payday, but the 49ers also have the option to move on and draft a quarterback if negotiations stall. A deal in the range of $48–$54 million per year, with a lot of guaranteed money would strike a fair balance—securing Purdy’s future while preserving enough cap space to maintain a strong supporting cast, which he still needs to succeed.