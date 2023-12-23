“What Kind of Damage Am I Doing Right Now To My Daughter?”: Jason Kelce Reveals How He Is Barred At Home From Watching ‘Tropic Thunder’

The Kelce Eagles center Jason Kelce is one of the most loved girl dads in the NFL. However, being a girl dad does not come easy on him especially when he is at home spending quality time with his family. The elder Kelce brother is barred from watching his favorite movie, ‘Tropic Thunder’ by his wife Kylie Kelce.

Recently on a segment of New Heights Podcast Chiefs TE Travis Kelce asked Jason about his favorite form of entertainment at home. Jason, without any hesitation, stated along with playing with his daughters he really enjoys watching TV in his leisure time.

Jason mentions that he mostly watches Blue’s Clues, Paw Patrol, and other kids’ shows on Nickelodeon as three of his young daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett, are not interested in watching the shows he likes. Travis Kelce then talked about how their dad, Ed Kelce, used to love watching, ‘Law and Order’ when they were young.

The Chiefs’ TE then jokingly asked his brother at what point he might start introducing more mature shows like ‘Law and Order’ to his daughters. The 36-year-old center explained he likes watching such shows but his wife Kylie Kelce keeps a tight watch on him regarding what he sees in front of the kids.

Jason Kelce Is Barred From Watching Tropic Thunder At Home

Jason Kelce then revealed the time he attempted to watch his favorite movie ‘Tropic Thunder’. He was watching it while his daughter Wyatt sat beside her. However, Jason had to turn off the TV shortly after starting the movie because a graphic scene with someone’s guts exposed appeared right at the beginning. Jason stated,

“I tried to put on Tropic Thunder the other day. And Kylie made me turn it off. Right at the opening scene one guy’s guts are all out and she was like what are you doing? Turn it off Jason. I was just there and I’m like what kind of damage am I doing right now to my daughter. “

Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, strongly reacted to that particular scene as she was concerned about their daughter’s exposure to such content and asked Jason to turn off the movie immediately. Jason later reflects on this moment, stating that he felt a bit guilty or worried as he exposed his daughter to such intense scenes, that might have caused them some kind of emotional or mental harm.