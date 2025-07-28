Travis Hunter Reveals How He and Trevor Lawrence Are Building Chemistry

For a franchise that has never lifted a Lombardi Trophy and has long struggled to crack the NFL’s elite tier, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ hopes this season rest on a rare combination of talent and timing. With Trevor Lawrence entering his prime years and rookie Travis Hunter arriving as a generational two-way talent, their chemistry could be the difference between another rebuild and a legitimate playoff push.

Fortunately for the Jags, the early signs are promising.

Hunter, the Heisman-winning sensation out of Colorado, is already building a strong off-field rapport with his quarterback. And it’s not just over route trees and coverages. “I’m getting him outside his box,” the former Buffs star shared in a recent interview, grinning about how he’s teaching Lawrence “dance moves” and “to get jiggy a little bit.”

But beneath the jokes and dance moves, Hunter revealed that he is also seriously taking steps with the intent to bond better with his team’s talisman.

“We’ve been having a fun time, though. Nobody knows, but behind the scenes, we’re always working out. We’re always doing something so we can get that time in, connection right,” Hunter said.

“I’m trying to teach him how to get jiggy with it.”@TravisHunterJr is helping @TrevorLawrencee improve his dance moves Back Together Weekend – Live on @NFLNetwork

This foundation is critical, especially considering Hunter’s unique role. The Jaguars aren’t just asking him to be another rookie playmaker. They’re also betting on him to redefine what a modern NFL athlete can do with his two-way abilities. And Lawrence, for his part, is all in on this vision.

“He can handle it,” the star QB told The Athletic when asked about Hunter’s projected two-way workload. “He’s the best-conditioned guy I think I’ve ever seen. He can run all day up and down the field. I haven’t seen him [get] tired one time.”

That’s not just fluff. At Colorado in 2024, the Heisman winner racked up 92 receptions, 1,258 receiving yards, 16 touchdowns, and also dominated defensively with 36 tackles, 11 passes defended, and 4 interceptions. In short, the man was everywhere.

But the Jags quarterback’s admiration for his rookie star doesn’t stop at cardio.

After the first OTA, Lawrence admitted he didn’t realize “how explosive [Hunter] was in and out of cuts.” He said connecting with the rookie has already started, and that it’s “only going to keep getting better and better.”

And all these statements are exactly what Jags fans want to hear.