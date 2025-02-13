mobile app bar

Pat Mahomes Sr vs John Rocker Confirmed: Fans Speculate Whether the Altercation Was Staged to Promote the Fight

Pat Mahomes and John Rocker

Pat Mahomes and John Rocker. Image Credits: Imagn Images and USA Today Sports

This year’s Super Bowl week was a drama-filled event for the entire Mahomes family it seems. While Mahomes Jr. and his team got routed by the Eagles and stopped in their tracks of making a three-peat, his dad Mahomes Sr. was laying down some drama of his own.

Mahomes Sr joined in on the fun as he managed to turn the spotlight towards himself due to his altercation with former MLB pitcher John Rocker, which soon also turned into an online war of words. Now, fans are wondering whether the feud is real or just a ploy to get some eyeballs on a staged fight.

During Super Bowl week in New Orleans, a video captured former MLB pitchers Pat Mahomes Sr. and John Rocker in a heated confrontation on Bourbon Street. The footage shows Rocker approaching Mahomes Sr. outside Willie’s Chicken Shack, appearing to offer a handshake.

Instead of a friendly greeting, Mahomes Sr. reacted aggressively, which led to an intense shouting match between the two. The former athletes exchanged expletives before bystanders separated them. As Mahomes Sr. walked away, Rocker threw his drink in his direction.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy revealed that Mahomes Sr. and Rocker are gearing up for a boxing match at the “Rough ‘N’ Rowdy” event, leading fans to believe that the above-mentioned incident was staged to create hype for said fight.

The timing surely is suspicious and fans are right to question the motivations of this supposed fight and their previous altercation. In his video, Portnoy makes it seem like the two have agreed to participate in the fight after their earlier public confrontation.

“I guess they both hated each other since their baseball days…But they signed the f**k**ng paperwork…Rough and Rowdy, April 19th, Wheelin, West Virginia…This is real bad blood.”

However, fans believe the timeline looked a little different—with the whole “random confrontation” being a setup for the Barstool fight.

Maybe Portnoy even oversold it a little bit when he compared the fight to Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul, saying their beef was nothing compared to Mahomes Sr. vs John Rocker.

Meanwhile, Rocker and Mahomes Sr. have continued to feud on social media, with the Chiefs quarterback’s father referring to Rocker as a “menace to society” while Rocker referred to the elder Mahomes as a “f*****g loser who can’t take a joke.”

Whether the altercation was a setup or not, it has garnered enough attention for the April 19th fight to be somewhat of interest to fans of drama.

