49ers News: Ex-NFL Players Urge Fred Warner to Not Risk His Health vs. the Seahawks

Could the San Francisco 49ers really be the little engine that could? With Fred Warner, they certainly could. While far from the 49ers’ only injury, the Warner injury was arguably the most impactful. The All-World middle linebacker suffered one of the uglier injuries you’ll see back in October. He not only broke his ankle but also dislocated the joint. He then underwent what was labeled “season-ending” surgery. It turns out that the designation may have been premature.

Warner has been out of commission for about 14 weeks, roughly two and a half months, giving him time to let the joint heal. He has kept everyone updated on his recovery, regularly posting progress reports on social media. That rapid recovery has led some to nickname him “The Wolverine,” a nod to his body’s ability to heal at an unusual pace (like the comic-book hero of the same name).

While his injury generally carries an “out” tag for four to six months, Warner has said he could play if the 49ers make the NFC Championship Game, which is set for Sunday, January 25. But if he can play next week, why not suit up this week against the Seattle Seahawks in the Divisional Round?

Former NFLer Emmanuel Acho believes Warner should not put his long-term future at risk by rushing back for the Seattle game. The NFC title game is already pushing it.

“I don’t want Fred to come back this game,” Acho said on his podcast, Speakeasy. “I care too much about Fred’s health, I care too much about Fred personally, I care too much about Fred’s longevity to watch him come back this game and either be a shell of himself or a fraction of himself.”

Fellow NFL veteran T.J. Houshmandzadeh was also worried about how short Warner’s recovery window has been. But Housh also said that it’s up to Warner. If he feels up to it, he should be out there.

“It will be what 97-98 days from the injury… That’s a quick recovery, and for the betterment of his future, you’d say, ‘Ah, just give it one more week.’ Normally when you’re ready to play, you wait one more week. But it’s the playoffs. If he feels like he’s ready to play, grass on the field: play ball,” Houshmandzadeh said.

Nevertheless, the 49ers opened their practice window, and Warner returned to the practice field along with his teammates earlier this week. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Warner will just do light walk-throughs to start, but that he is “hoping” to have Warner for the NFC Championship Game—if his 49ers can get that far.