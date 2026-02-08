Brock Purdy Backs Drake Maye Ahead of Super Bowl LX, Weighs in on 49ers Substation Theory

Brock Purdy knows better than most what it takes to perform under football’s brightest lights. Having already experienced the pressure of playing on the Super Bowl stage, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback understands how quickly narratives can form around young passers, and how difficult it can be to silence them.

Now, as Super Bowl LX approaches, Purdy is using his platform to defend one of the league’s rising stars: New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

Before discussing Super Bowl preparations or defending fellow quarterbacks, Brock Purdy first addressed one of the strangest storylines surrounding the San Francisco 49ers’ injury-riddled season, the so-called “substation theory.”

Throughout the year, some fans speculated that nearby electrical infrastructure and facility-related issues may have played a role in the team’s unusually high number of injuries. When asked about the theory during his appearance on USA TODAY, Purdy chose to be diplomatic.

“It’s interesting,” Purdy said. “I know they’re doing a good job of looking into it and everything, but I don’t know a whole lot about it. So I can’t really speak on it. We’ll see what comes of it.”

Instead of focusing on rumors, Purdy emphasized what he believes truly defines a team’s success.

“That’s the name of the game,” he added. “When guys go down, it’s about having people step up. Finding ways to win is what matters most.”

The event marked Purdy’s first major public appearance since the 49ers were eliminated by the Seattle Seahawks in a 41–6 loss in the divisional round. Despite finishing 13–6, San Francisco battled injuries all season, losing key contributors such as Fred Warner, Nick Bosa, and Brandon Aiyuk.

“With the injuries we were dealt, it was tough,” Purdy admitted. “But I’m really proud of how guys stepped up. Young guys, older guys, everyone.”

He credited late-season additions and depth players for keeping the team competitive.

“For us to win the way we did as a team was pretty special,” he said. “But the ultimate goal is to win the whole thing, and we’ve got work to do.”

Having experienced intense scrutiny himself, Purdy understands how quickly narratives can form around quarterbacks. That perspective shaped his defense of New England Patriots star Drake Maye ahead of Super Bowl LX.

When asked which quarterback receives unfair criticism, Purdy didn’t hesitate.

“I think Drake Maye’s done a really good job,” he said. “Some people have said things about him this year, but I don’t get it. He’s really good.”

“He goes through his reads, handles wins, and made it to the Super Bowl,” Purdy added. “That speaks for itself.”

Purdy praised Maye’s composure and football intelligence, pointing to his ability to lead his team to the Super Bowl. As someone who has already played on the NFL’s biggest stage, Purdy offered practical advice for quarterbacks preparing for the Super Bowl spotlight, advice relevant to both Maye and Sam Darnold.

“This is the biggest game of their life,” Purdy said. “But you’ve got to lock into the details like every other game.”

He stressed the importance of blocking out distractions.

“Don’t get caught up in the lights,” he explained. “Know your game plan. Focus on situational football. At the end of the day, it’s still 11 on 11.”

Purdy also acknowledged how demanding Super Bowl week can be.

“You’ve got media, appearances, everything,” he said. “You have to find time to study and stay locked in.”

Despite the disappointment of seeing another team compete for a championship at Levi’s Stadium, Purdy remains focused on growth. He plans to spend much of the offseason with his wife and young daughter while preparing for another title run.