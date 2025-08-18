Chad Johnson Names One Bears Rookie Who Has Really Impressed Him in the Preseason

Sep 25, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Former Cincinnati Bengals player, Chad Johnson, walks on the field during warmups before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

After finishing 5-12 last season, Chad Johnson and several other analysts believe the Chicago Bears look like a different team this preseason.

For years, the quarterback position has been a source of frustration in the Windy City. The offensive standards have been so dire that the Bears have never had a playmaker throw for more than 4,000 yards in a single season in their history.

But under Ben Johnson, their revamped offense is finally showing signs that this could be the year for change. On Sunday night at Soldier Field, they didn’t just win … they dominated, handing the Buffalo Bills a 38-0 defeat.

At the center of this lopsided victory was quarterback Caleb Williams. While the No. 1 overall pick in 2024 played just two drives, they were enough to get people talking, as the former Heisman winner finished 6-of-10 for 107 yards and a touchdown, posting a 130 passer rating in what is likely to be his only live-action before the regular season.

Notably, his 92-yard opening march down the field, capped with a 36-yard strike to Olamide Zaccheaus, had the home crowd buzzing, with Ben Johnson calling them “big-time throws.”

On the latest edition of Nightcap, both Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson broke down what they saw with due praise for Williams. However, for Johnson, it wasn’t just Williams’ command that stood out. What really surprised him was how quickly rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III is making a case for himself.

“I want to talk about that godda*n Luther Burden. That godda*n Luther Burden boy did look good, boy,” Ocho said with a smile.

“Luther, I’ve never met you before, but you looked good tonight… but I’m not sure why he’s running with the twos and the threes,” the former Bengals WR added.

Burden, the Bears’ second-round pick, hauled in all three of his targets for 49 yards against the Bills, flashing not only reliable hands but also strong route running and toughness as a blocker.

Though most of those reps came with backup quarterback Tyson Bagent, who also put together an efficient night, Burden’s ability to separate and produce against live competition made him stand out.

Shannon Sharpe, however, pushed back slightly. He reminded Johnson of the Bears’ depth chart. “So he’s going to play in front of Rome Odunze and Mo [DJ Moore]?” he asked, noting that Olamide Zaccheaus currently occupies the slot role.

This made Johnson realize that Luther Burden, at this point, cannot start for the Bears. But even then, the rookie had done enough to force Chicago’s offensive staff to make some tough decisions on what their starting receiving corps will look like, come Week 1.

All said and done, it feels like finally there is some positive news for Chicago sports fans.

For years, the Bears’ problem has been the lack of a clear offensive identity, and while one preseason game isn’t enough to crown them, between Williams’ sharp debut, Ben Johnson’s fingerprints on the scheme, and Burden’s breakout potential, they suddenly look like a team with options and optimism.

And as Chad Johnson emphasised multiple times, the rookie receiver is a big part of that excitement.