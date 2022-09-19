49ers players secretly call $34 million Trey Lance’s injury a ‘blessing in disguise’ as Jimmy Garoppolo is now QB1

Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury in the game against Seahawks. However, with Jimmy Garoppolo stepping up, the 49ers seem content with the way things are panning out.

Two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has made a name for himself at the highest level. He started his journey in the league in 2014 when he was roped in by the Patriots.

Back in 2017, Jimmy G was traded to the 49ers. With the San Francisco-based franchise, Jimmy was able to surpass expectations and as a result, he was offered a massive 5-year $137.5 million deal in 2018 which he gleefully accepted.

However, for Garoppolo, things haven’t turned out as well as he would have expected in the recent past due to recurring injuries. After guiding his unit to the Super Bowl in 2019-2020 season, Jimmy’s performance graph has kept on declining.

Ahead of the 2022-23 season, it was crystal clear that the 49ers were trying hard to trade him but they just couldn’t as there weren’t many takers for Jimmy G simply because he was dealing with injuries and surgeries.

Also read: Tyreek Hill destroys $30 million QB’s haters after astonishing win against Ravens

49ers players think they are a better team now with Jimmy Garoppolo as QB1

Finally, after a number of theories about Jimmy’s future floated in the market, he was retained by the 49ers but not as QB1. He was kept in the unit as a backup to Trey Lance.

A lot of experts and fans were skeptical about spending so much cash on a QB for a backup role. However, what recently happened to Lance has completely changed the way people were talking about Jimmy.

In the recent game against the Seahawks, Lance sustained a season-ending ankle injury. In addition to this, Garoppolo stepped in and guided his unit to an important win.

All of a sudden, the tables have turned and reports suggest that the 49ers are thankful that Garoppolo is there to lead them in Trey’s absence.

In fact, Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle has reported that several San Francisco players won’t say it publicly but are secretly very happy with the fact that Jimmy is now the main QB of the team instead of Trey Lance.

“This is the part no one wants to say publicly, but something several players and coaches enunciated privately in the wake of Sunday’s game—the 49ers are a better team right now with Garoppolo at quarterback than they were with Lance,” the reported read.

Silver quoted two sources who apparently told him that although they can’t express their elation with Jimmy’s comeback to the helm of affairs, as a journalist, he sure can.

It will be interesting to see how Jimmy and the 49ers perform in the coming season.

Also Read: NFL fans react as angry Tom Brady shatters another tablet