500% Increase in Popularity for Travis Kelce Shows the Taylor Swift Boyfriend Effect

Taylor Swift-boyfriend effect needs no explanation as Travis Kelce has recently become the new Swifties’ favorite. Doubling down with real numbers, the Swift effect was demonstrated through a graph by the Data Visualization Society via IG.

Advertisement

Travis Kelce’s numbers started increasing as he won his first Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers in 2019. The tight end dated Kayla Nicole at the time who parted ways with him before Swift entered the scene. However, the plot takes a dramatic turn when Taylor Swift enters the scene around Sept. 2023.

The graph shows the journey beginning on Nov. 11, 2019, considering it as the baseline, where Travis Kelce’s followers see a significant spike of over 200% after his second Super Bowl win in Feb. 2023. The numbers for the Chiefs TE catapult to an astonishing 530%, totaling 4.4 million in 2023. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift who entered the NFL scene with her 11 appearances at the Chiefs’ games saw a 124% spike, reaching an impressive 270 million.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CzICQSVr43h/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



These numbers narrate a story of Chiefs TE’s current million fan group on Instagram. It’s hard to blame the fans for Jason Kelce‘s fractional 1.9 million followings, as Swift’s King of Heart has piqued their interest.

Beyond the numerics, Patrick Mahomes shed light on Travis Kelce’s unchanged demeanor amid the exponential growth in fame. Despite the whirlwind romance, Kelce has remained true to himself while maintaining his friendliness per Mahomes.

“He still will walk through the stadium and treat every single person like they’re his best friend. And he’s going to be like that in the locker room every single day,” Mahomes added.

Travis has shown great compatibility with Swift, who is herself lauded for kindness despite her global fame. Moreover, he has maintained that the couple is focused on nothing but a message to deal with the frenzy: “As long as we’re happy”. Then again, fan voices never dim, as the beloved couple keeps taking center stage with each passing day.

Advertisement

Fans Quip About Travis Kelce Riding the Swift Wave to Stardom

The visuals by the Data Visualization Society a conversation amongst the fans, with most being in awe of Swift’s effect. Most resorted to the humor with comments like, “Conclusion: Taylor puts men on the map”. A voice was amused at the real numbers writing, “THE TOTAL AT THE END AHAHAHSGAHAGAHAGA”. A Kelce supporter had a quippy remark, “Yeah, but how many Super Bowl rings does Taylor Swift have? Checkmate”. A fan doubled down on the effect with her “I live in America & hadn’t heard of Travis Kelce until they started dating” comment.

It is beyond a doubt that Kelce has forged his path to being a two-time Super Bowl winner. He is also known for his crude humor on the “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce, who also contributes to his following as the Philadelphia Eagles center.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/pineconemacro/status/1749230009359986846?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

His appearances like the Pfizer commercial and Subway ad alongside Mahomes have contributed immensely to his fame. Yet, being Patrick Mahomes‘ go-to mate on and off the field hasn’t helped as much as the Swifties’ rushing in.