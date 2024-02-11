In a surprising twist to the ongoing saga of NFL relationships and friendships, Kayla Nicole, the ex-girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was recently seen engaging in a friendly conversation with Jackson Mahomes in Las Vegas. Kayla seems to be making an exception for the 23-year-old TikToker after recently announcing that she shunned Patrick Mahomes and her now-former bestie, Brittany.

The buzz started when people noticed that Kayla stopped following the power couple on social media. It’s like, one day they’re all friends, and the next, Kayla’s hitting the ‘unfollow’ button. But there seems to be a deeper story since her ex, Travis, has now linked up with 14-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift.

Amidst all the chaos, Kayla has now been spotted hanging out with Jackson Mahomes in Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. According to reports by TMZ Sports, Kayla and Jackson found themselves at Aria’s High Limit Lounge around 10:15 PM on a Thursday. The duo reportedly spent an hour together, accomplishing what seemed to be an engrossing verbal exchange.

They have shared a warm friendship over time, with Jackson often liking or leaving a comment on Kayla’s Instagram posts. While some sources suggest that the meeting was coincidental, a few others at the scene believed it to have been planned, noting that Kayla joined Jackson after he had been seen waiting.

Given that Kayla’s been stepping back from Patrick and Brittany—especially after Brittany and Taylor Swift became the new BFFs in town—seeing her and Jackson together is turning heads in all corners. Kayla’s decision to unfollow the famous couple online was a move she explained as necessary to “protect” herself amidst the new dynamics of her ex’s relationships.

Jackson Leaves a Comment on Kayla Nicole’s Insta Post

Jackson Mahomes, known for his enthusiastic support of his brother Patrick and the Chiefs, has maintained a visible presence on Kayla Nicole’s social media. Despite the fallout between Kayla and the Mahomes family, Jackson has continued to show his support, frequently commenting on her posts with positive remarks. Kayla Nicole recently posted a series of photos on Instagram wearing a white t-shirt, a green jacket, and light jeans.

She completed her look with a hat and sunglasses. It was no different this time, as Jackson Mahomes once again left a vivacious comment on her latest post. The post saw Jackson compliment Kayla on the photo she posted, “So pretty!” to which she responded warmly, “Thanks, Jack!” with a smiley emoji.

As the NFL season heads closer to its climax with the Super Bowl, the off-field interactions of its stars and their acquaintances continue to captivate fans. Kayla Nicole and Jackson Mahomes’ Vegas meeting might be a simple catch-up between friends, but in the world of sports and celebrity, such moments are always ripe for speculation and interest.