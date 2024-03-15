Travis Kelce and Ex-Kayla Nicole Reunite to Mourn With Kylie Kelce on the Death of a Family Member Days After Jason Kelce’s Retirement

Amidst the Kelce brothers’ rise to stardom, the Kelce family too has become a household name and is embraced by fans everywhere. Recently, when the family faced a significant loss, the football community stood by them, showing support in their time of need.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Jason Kelce‘s wife, Kylie, shared some heartbreaking news on Instagram. She posted a few photos of their beloved dog, Winnie, who sadly passed away on Thursday. Losing a pet is never easy, and Kylie conveyed her sorrow with a poignant note.

“I lost part of my soul today, but I know she is at peace,” Kylie penned. “I love you, Winn. You will always be my firstborn child.“

Advertisement

As comments flooded in from the NFL community, there were two individuals with a shared past who came together to offer their condolences. One of them was Kylie’s brother-in-law, Travis Kelce, who wrote, ” You gave Winn an amazing life Ky!!.”

Further down in the comments, Travis’ ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, shared her condolences for Winnie’s passing. She wrote, “Winnie girl. What a sweet life she lived. ❤” Travis and Kayla were together from 2017 until their breakup in 2022.

Kayla was once part of their family and often joined them on various occasions. It’s no surprise to see her grieving for Winnie, as she shared a bond with the dog too. Since their breakup, both Travis and Kayla have moved on. Moreover, just a year after their split, Travis Kelce found love with pop sensation Taylor Swift, and they are currently deeply in love with each other.

Advertisement

Kylie Kelce’s Unending Love for Irish Wolfhounds

Furthermore, in the caption, Kylie Kelce revealed that her dog, Winnie, was an Irish Wolfhound, a breed that she had admired since high school. She confessed to collecting images of them on her computer, and had a dedicated folder for them, called, “God’s gift to earth.”

Moreover, she expressed how Winnie exceeded all her expectations, describing her as everything she had ever hoped for. Despite the pain of losing her, Kylie finds solace in knowing that her beloved pet is now at peace.

Her love for the breed led Kylie to add Winnie to the Kelce Family in 2017, and a year later, they welcomed Baloo into their family. Jason, who recently hung up his cleats after a 13-year-long stint in the NFL, and his lovely wife Kylie, who has become the apple of everyone’s eye due to her unwavering commitment to charity events like Eagles Autism Foundation — also manage an Instagram page called ‘The Kelce K9s‘ — where they used to share insights about their Irish Wolfhounds. However, the account has just 580 followers and is currently inactive, as the last post shared was in 2019.