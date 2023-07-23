6 Years After Paying $400,000 for a Plot on Lake Tahoe, Robert Gallery Lists His Incredible Custom-Estate for $10,200,000

Robert Gallery, who used to play for the Raiders as an NFL guard, has recently listed his fully customized Lake Tahoe cabin for a whopping $10,200,000. Six years ago, Gallery bought a plot of land for $400,000 in the nation’s one of the most sought-after places to live in. The retired football player then completely transformed his 5,670 sq ft property into a mesmerizing cabin, which is now up for sale.

Robert Gallery was roped in by the Oakland Raiders as a second overall pick in the 2004 NFL draft. During his 9 seasons in the NFL, Gallery earned a total of $46.3 million. However, one of his proudest investments remains his Lake Tahoe cabin which can now help him earn a ridiculous sum of money.

Robert Gallery’s Lake Tahoe Estate is Up for Sale

The former pro football player bought the property in the unincorporated Northern California community of Homewood, at the west shore of Lake Tahoe doling out $400,000. Gallery, who knew he made a steal deal with the plot of land, was committed to building a cabin with a ‘mountain lodge feel’ that he would later sell at a high profit.

The cabin turned out to be so beautiful that it earned Tahoe Style award in the Tahoe Quarterly’s 2023 mountain home issue. Enclosed within the wood and stone structure are five bedrooms and five bathrooms in the main living area which boasts modern Tahoe-style aesthetics adorned with custom steelwork, exposed beams, and wood. While for visitors the estate provides a one-bedroom, one-bath guesthouse that comes with its own living area, a kitchenette, and a garage.

Hidden within 2 acres of heavily forested land and a beach just across the street, the cabin oozes every cent of nature out of it. Moreover, the luxurious estate also features a dining area with a wet bar flanked inside, a gourmet kitchen with an eat-in island, a walk-through pantry, and state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances.

Gallery Has Truly Constructed a Cabin of Dreams

Outdoors lie the most scenic place of the entire estate. Crafted by Evolve Design Works, and completed by Markus Burkhart Construction in 2020, this lodging is worth every dime of the $10.2 million. The fully customized estate is certainly a marvel in its own way and has surely taken a lot of investment from the retired football player.

Furthermore, there are quite a few celebrities living in the vicinity of the estate such as baseballer Scott Erickson and quarterback Trent Dilfer to name a few. The Lake Tahoe cabin is a home of dreams which Robert Gallery has brought to real life so elegantly. Looking at all this, the $10.2 million listing price doesn’t seem too outlandish.