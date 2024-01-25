Did Jim Harbaugh Play in the NFL? National Champion Coach’s NFL Stats

Jim Harbaugh made history after guiding the Michigan Wolverines to their first CFB Playoff title, a feat achieved for the first time since 1997. Despite a nine-year tenure at the University of Michigan, he has reportedly decided to part ways with his alma mater to head coach an NFL team, the Los Angeles Chargers, in the 2024 season.

Advertisement

Jim Harbaugh‘s success extends beyond coaching as he had a remarkable 14-season career as an NFL quarterback. Drafted in the first round by the Chicago Bears in 1987, he spent seven seasons with them, later playing for the Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, and San Diego Chargers.

Though he played for four teams, his best statistical performances came with the Colts. In his four seasons in Indianapolis, he completed 60.7% of his passes, recording 8,705 yards with 49 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. Overall, in his tenure he started in 140 of 177 games, holding a quarterback record of 66-74. Moreover, he threw for 26,288 yards, with 129 touchdowns and 117 interceptions.

Advertisement

It was in 2002, Harbaugh kicked off his coaching journey with the Oakland Raiders as a quarterback coach. After a year, he took on his first head coaching gig in 2004 at the University of San Diego. With an impressive 29-6 record in three seasons, he then led the Stanford Cardinal for four seasons before making his mark in the NFL with the 49ers.

Before coaching at Michigan, Harbaugh led the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL for four seasons (2011-2014). Notably, he guided them to three consecutive NFC Championship Games, winning one in the 2012 season. In a unique twist, he faced his elder brother John Harbaugh, the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, in Super Bowl XLVII. Unfortunately, the Ravens won 34-31, dashing Jim’s dream of winning the title.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JomboyMedia/status/1750303835220795403?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Once having played quarterback at Michigan, Harbaugh returned in 2014 as the team’s head coach. Over nine seasons, he achieved a stellar 89-25 record. The 2023 season saw the Wolverines go undefeated, clinching the CFB National Championship with a 34-13 victory over the Washington Huskies.

Advertisement

Los Angeles Chargers Secure Jim Harbaugh as Head Coach

Despite two previous winning seasons, the Los Angeles Chargers struggled in the latest, finishing with a 5-12 record. The team faced challenges this season, leading to the firing of head coach Brandon Staley and the general manager Tom Tolesco on December 15, following a tough 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JomboyMedia/status/1750303835220795403?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, the Chargers’ hunt for an experienced head coach ends with the hiring of Jim Harbaugh. With a strong desire to return to the NFL and his recent CFB title win, Harbaugh became the top choice for NFL teams seeking a head coach. The Chargers are now in capable hands, and it will be interesting to see how Harbaugh’s unique coaching style leads them towards a Super Bowl victory in the upcoming seasons.

Jim Harbaugh is set to reunite with his brother, John, in the NFL, sparking a new rivalry of competitive brothers. Jim has secured a National Championship Title with the Michigan Wolverines, and John has led the Baltimore Ravens to the AFC Conference Championship and is a step away from the Super Bowl LVIII. If Ravens too win the title, the Harbaugh brothers will steal the spotlight in the 2024 season, creating expectations for their exciting face-off.